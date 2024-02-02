Octorara Area School District board president killed in plane crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Octorara Area School District board president was killed in a Chester County plane crash.

Board president Sam Ganow was reportedly the only person on the plane that crashed at the 500 block of Old Wilmington Road in West Caln Township around 1:30 p.m.

In a statement on the district’s website, superintendent Steven Leever said that Ganow was a dedicated member of the school and also an outstanding community member.

“Mr. Ganow was not only a dedicated member of the Octorara Area School District School Board but also a cherished and respected member of our community,” the statement reads. “Mr. Ganow served the Octorara community as a school board member for 26 years. His commitment to education and his tireless efforts to enhance the educational experience for our students made a lasting impact on our school district.”

According to ABC affiliate WPVI, the plane was a twin-engine Gulfstream American GA-7 and was featured in a YouTube video from Rebuild Rescue.

Ganow was the only person aboard the plane. It crashed just two minutes after it took off from Chester County Airport, WPVI reported.

The property where the plane crashed was reportedly Amish and there was also an Amish school nearby, according to WPVI.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.

