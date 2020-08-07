    Advertisement

    Ocular Therapeutix: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) on Friday reported a loss of $36.6 million in its second quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

    The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

    The biotechnology company posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period.

    Ocular Therapeutix shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 82% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OCUL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OCUL

