Odd 100-mph police chase involved man and dog on motorcycle, Louisiana deputies say

A Florida biker with a dog as his passenger led Louisiana deputies on a bizarre chase that reached speeds of 100 mph as he looped through two parishes, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just before noon Tuesday, April 4, near Robeline and ended with the biker and his dog under arrest, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Robeline is about 70 miles south of Shreveport.

Identities of the man and dog have not been released, but the biker wore a superhero shirt and had a beard and hair like Thor, a surveillance photo shows.

“If you were traveling or live on La. Hwy 6 West in Natchitoches Parish around lunch time and saw a motorcyclist and his dog running from the police, this is what happened,” the sheriff’s office said in its release.

“The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted NATCOM 911 Center requesting assistance ... in pursuit of a motorcycle. ... Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies joined in as the pursuit continued eastbound through Robeline, Hagewood, then the I-49 corridor to near Parc Natchitoches. The motorcyclist and his passenger, a dog, then turned traveling westbound at speeds near 100 mph back through the Hagewood community then Robeline.”

Investigators have not said how the biker was stopped, but he and the dog were “taken into custody without incident” and nobody got hurt.

Details of charges have also not been released.

The Many Police Department in Sabine Parish reports the motorcyclist is from Florida and was traveling from New Mexico to Mississippi.

He became a wanted by Many police “after an incident at a local business,” officials said.

“The dog is fine,” the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office reported. “Sabine Parish Sheriff’s deputies have dropped the dog off at Sabine Humane Society for safekeeping until the offender is released.”

A Sabine Parish deputy has offered to foster the small dog if needed, Many police said.

