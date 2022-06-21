Odd Alaska House race takes new twist as Gross plans to quit

FILE - Al Gross is seen during a debate on Oct. 23, 2020, in Anchorage, Alaska. Gross, an independent running for Alaska's only U.S. House seat, said late Monday, June 20, 2022, that he is ending his campaign. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BECKY BOHRER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sarah Palin
    Sarah Palin
    American politician; 9th Governor of Alaska and 2008 vice-presidential candidate

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An unprecedented race in Alaska to fill the state’s U.S. House seat has taken an odd twist, with one of the top vote-getters in the recent special primary, independent Al Gross, suddenly and with little explanation announcing plans to end his campaign.

"Trust that I am making the right decision," Gross said in a statement to supporters Tuesday, the day after disclosing his plans.

He added that he and his wife “have decided it is just too hard to run as a nonpartisan candidate in this race. I still believe that when people with differing opinions listen to each other and work together, problems get solved. Maybe we can reach that place sometime in the future. I hope we do.”

Gross, an orthopedic surgeon, was in third place in the special primary, behind former Gov. Sarah Palin and businessman Nick Begich, both Republicans, and ahead of Democrat Mary Peltola, a former state lawmaker. Gross was positioned to advance to the August special election as one of the top four vote-getters.

State elections officials planned a final ballot count Tuesday in a race that featured a whopping 48 candidates. Officials have targeted certification of the special primary by Saturday.

This was the first election under a system approved by voters that scraps party primaries and institutes ranked choice voting in general elections. All 48 candidates in the special primary appeared on the same, one-page ballot.

Gross had given no public indication that a shakeup was coming.

On social media Friday, Gross said he was “thrilled” to earn the endorsement of an electrical workers union.

“Working men and women can trust that they can always count on me to fight for them and stand up to powerful corporate and special interests on their behalf,” he said in a fundraising appeal that also featured the words “Stop Sarah Palin!”

“Chip in today to help us bring independent leadership to Alaska," the post says.

On Monday, his campaign posted a photo of him at a brewery over the weekend.

Then later in the day his campaign released a statement saying he would withdraw from the special and regular elections for the seat left vacant by the death in March of Republican Rep. Don Young. Young had held the seat for 49 years.

The state Division of Elections website on Tuesday showed Gross as having withdrawn from the August regular primary. The deadline to withdraw from that race is Saturday. Republican former lawmaker John Coghill and Democrat Mike Milligan have also withdrawn, according to the division website.

Gross, who sought to cast Palin as a quitter for resigning partway through her term as governor in 2009, did not make himself available to reporters after announcing plans to drop his campaign.

Gross, in the statement Monday, said there are “two outstanding Alaska Native women in this race who would both serve our state well.” The campaign confirmed he was speaking about Peltola and Republican Tara Sweeney, who was in fifth place in the special primary.

Sweeney's campaign manager, Karina Waller, said by email late Monday that Sweeney had been out of cell range and that a comment “will be forthcoming once she is back in communication.”

Sweeney was an assistant secretary for Indian Affairs in the U.S. Department of the Interior during the Trump administration.

The Division of Elections was looking into the question of whether the fifth place finisher in the special primary would be bumped up to fourth place if Gross withdraws, division spokesperson Tiffany Montemayor said by email Monday.

The August special election will feature ranked choice voting and determine who will serve the remainder of Young's term. The August regular primary and November general election will determine who will serve a new two-year term starting in January.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas GOP's swing to far right cemented with party platform

    Ten years ago, the Texas Republican Party used its platform to oppose teaching critical thinking in schools. Approved by 5,000-plus party delegates last weekend in Houston during the party's biennial convention, the new platform brands President Joe Biden an “acting” commander-in-chief who was never “legitimately elected.” It may not matter who the president is, though, since the platform takes previous language about secession much farther — urging the Republican-controlled legislature to put the question of leaving the United States to voters next year.

  • US prosecutors will likely drop other charges for Avenatti

    Federal prosecutors say they expect to drop additional charges against incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti after he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud for swindling his clients out of settlement funds they were due. In a court filing Tuesday, the U.S. attorney’s office said it “expects to move to dismiss the remaining counts of the Indictment after sentence is imposed.” The move comes days after Avenatti entered guilty pleas in federal court to four counts of wire fraud and a tax-related charge.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert wants to sue American Muckrakers. They say they're prepared to fight back

    The North Carolina-based group has published salacious allegations about Boebert without direct evidence, but says there's more to come.

  • Jared Kushner convened 'China Virus Huddles' 3 times a week during the Trump administration to discuss pandemic messaging, documents show

    The meetings between Kushner and other officials, including "herd immunity" proponent Dr. Scott Atlas, were separate from the White House task force.

  • U.S. election task force obtains first guilty plea

    A Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to making death threats against Colorado’s top election official in what officials say is the first such plea obtained by a federal task force devoted to protecting election workers across the U.S. who have been subjected to increasing threats since the 2020 presidential election.

  • Florida one of America's least patriotic states: Study

    A Study showed Florida ranks as one of the country's least patriotic states, coming in at 47th with high ranks in military engagement but low ranks in civic engagement.

  • Tesla Cars Won’t Be Allowed Near China Leadership Meeting: Report

    Tesla cars are equipped with several external cameras. Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, has said the cars don't spy in China or anywhere else.

  • Ben Stiller calls Ukraine visit 'shocking' and 'distressing' after meeting Zelensky

    "You just try to place yourself in that situation," Ben Stiller said. "What would happen if a rocket came screaming by my apartment?"

  • US Supreme Court: The woman who could end Roe v Wade

    Lynn Fitch says she wants to empower women. Her next step is to repeal Roe v Wade.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs UnitedHealth Group challenge on Medicare overpayments

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear UnitedHealth Group Inc's challenge to a government rule requiring private insurers that administer federally funded Medicare plans to return potentially billions of dollars in overpayments they receive based on incorrect diagnoses. UnitedHealth said in a statement that it would continue to comply with federal rules and "remain focused on providing high quality and affordable healthcare to millions of seniors." The 2014 rule applies to so-called Medicare Advantage insurance plans, which are funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) but administered by private insurers like UnitedHealth.

  • What Your Plates Say About Your Personality

    Twelve best-selling fine and everyday china patterns we love—and what they say about your entertaining style.

  • Padres star Machado sprains left ankle in tumble at 1st base

    San Diego Padres star Manny Machado sprained his left ankle while taking a tumble at first base trying to beat out a grounder Sunday against Colorado. Machado exited the game and the Padres said X-rays were negative. Machado, in the midst of a stellar season, stretched his left leg toward the base as the throw arrived from pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning.

  • Investigation continues into fatal collision of 67-year-old woman motorcycle driver from Victorville

    Sheriff’s officials continue to investigate the death of a 67-year-old woman who crashed her motorcycle on Father’s Day in Victorville.

  • Jan. 6 House select committee holds fourth public hearing

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its fourth public hearing Tuesday afternoon. The panel will focus on efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to pressure local and state officials to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "CBS News Mornings" from Capitol Hill with a preview of the hearing.

  • Wayne police break up big weekend pop-up party in abandoned building near Willowbrook

    When police moved in, 47 people were detained, with charges pending. A 20-year-old robbery suspect was also arrested at the scene, police said.

  • When the Supreme Court rules on NY gun laws, how will NJ's strict laws be affected?

    A looming U.S. Supreme Court decision on New York's gun laws could eviscerate New Jersey's similarly strict rules on who can carry handgun in public.

  • Should Braintree allow for recreational marijuana growing? Weigh in at Wednesday meeting

    The town council's ordinance and rules committee will meet Wednesday night to hear comments on a proposed zoning change for marijuana businesses.

  • The seven Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

    Democrats are fighting tooth and nail to hold on to their ultra-narrow Senate majority this year in a midterm election cycle that has several of the party’s most vulnerable incumbents facing voters amid rising inflation and surging gas prices. Republicans need to net just one new seat this year to reclaim control of the upper…

  • The Past, Present, and Future of the Children’s Menu

    Like many multicultural households in America, my family’s meals consist of a mixture of Vietnamese and American dishes, with some slight variations between Indian and Chinese. Ever since they were babies, my husband and I have taken our kids to both Asian and American restaurants. But lately, I’ve noticed a big difference between the two: the lack of children’s menus at one versus availability at another.

  • Election 2022: Trump endorsement flip scrambles Alabama race

    Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks has run his race for Senate on former President Donald Trump's election lies, refusing to accept the outcome of the 2020 contest. “I was proud to stand with Mo Brooks on that stage that day,” said Amy Kremer, chair of Women for America First. "Mo has the truth on his side.”