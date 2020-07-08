Odd bedfellows Trump and Mexican president talk trade as both face pressure at home

The visit to Washington on Wednesday of Mexican President Manuel Andres López Obrador is something of a head-scratcher.

Why is a proud, pro-left Mexican nationalist using his first trip abroad in 19 months as president to confer with President Trump, whose right-wing rhetoric often attacks Mexicans and whose policies are stubbornly anti-immigration?

Trump and López Obrador come into the controversial meeting with diverging political goals. López Obrador has the most to lose; Trump, falling in opinion polls just four months before the U.S. presidential election, has little to lose.

The official reason for the White House meeting and working dinner is to celebrate the trade treaty reached by the United States, Mexico and Canada that took effect July 1.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, would support American jobs and the country's competitive edge.

In fact, the USMCA is an update of the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement among the three countries. It adds labor and environmental protections, but experts predict it will have limited short-term impact on growth.

López Obrador had hoped that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would also be at the White House this week as a form of political cover to what is an enormously controversial trip both here and in Mexico. But Trudeau declined, citing a busy schedule and the inappropriateness of international travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to rage in the United States.

Like Trump, López Obrador has been scornful of the science behind the deadly disease and downplayed the risks. The Mexican president says he has never been tested for COVID-19 because he has no symptoms, and will take a test only if the White House requires it.

"For both presidents, this serves as a distraction from the crisis in their countries, which is COVID-19," said Fernando Cutz, a former member of Trump's National Security Council in charge of Latin America and now at the Wilson Center think tank and Cohen Group consulting firm.

"They'd be very happy to be able to shift the conversation to anything else as quickly as possible. Neither has been perceived as doing a particularly good job" in fighting the pandemic and its economic consequences, Cutz said.

For Trump, the visit is a chance to mark a rare, concrete achievement — the trade agreement — while also showing he can still host the Mexican president despite his administration's hard-line approach toward the southern neighbor. López Obrador’s strategy appears aimed at flattering Trump and minimizing the potential damage an American president can do.

“The two are in a symbiotic relationship,” said Christopher Sabatini, senior fellow for Latin America at the London-based Chatham House.

López Obrador has cooperated with Trump’s immigration policies by agreeing to keep migrants and potential asylum seekers in Mexico to prevent them from reaching the U.S. He has tempered some of Trump's other tough ideas, deflecting threatened tariffs on Mexican products destined for U.S. markets and a possible restriction on Mexican exports of petroleum.

In addition to the White House appearances, López Obrador plans to lay wreaths at the Lincoln Memorial and at a statue of Benito Juarez, the 19th century Mexican hero who fought for independence from the French and became the country's first indigenous president. The White House dinner will include some of Mexico's leading billionaire businessmen, among them telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim, one of the world's richest men. No meetings with Mexican American or immigrant groups, or U.S. lawmakers are scheduled.

López Obrador is ignoring strong opposition to his visit from both U.S. Democrats and many Mexicans. A dozen Latino members of Congress wrote Trump urging the meeting be canceled and calling it a political stunt.

According to Axios, Trump returned the letter with a note scrawled on the top, apparently with a black Sharpie, ignoring the plea and calling the Mexican president “my friend and a wonderful man."

"I look forward to meeting with the president," Trump wrote. "Will be good (+important) for both Mexico + the USA."

López Obrador also praised his relationship with Trump, whom he had never met.

“Our adversaries say, 'How can I go if Mexicans have been insulted?'” López Obrador told reporters before departing Mexico City. “I can say to the people of my country that since we have been in office, there has been a relationship of respect, not only toward the government, but especially toward the people of Mexico.”