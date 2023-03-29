Odd clue left on door of vandalized church leads police to suspect, Virginia cops say

When deputies in Virginia arrived at a vandalized church, they discovered a strange clue left on the front door.

A Stafford County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the report of the vandalized church, the Unitarian Universalist Church in Fredericksburg, around 9:18 a.m. on March 27, according to a Facebook post.

The deputy found that the suspect had blocked the entrance to the church, broken a post, painted over a sign and, “luckily,” deputies said, left his contact information scrawled on the front door.

Along with the man’s name and number, two documents that condemned the church’s support of transgender people were taped to the door and a “peace” sign had been broken, The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reported.

The suspect returned to the church that afternoon and admitted to the deputy, who was still at the church, that he “was the one who committed the vandalism and was subsequently trespassed,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies obtained warrants against the suspect for removal of church property and destruction of church property, but the suspect had not been served as of March 28, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Thanks to our building and grounds team, all the vandalism is cleaned up, and the peace pole is back in place,” the church shared on Facebook. “We here at UUFF are committed to world peace, love and justice, and liberation, no matter what.”

Fredericksburg is about 50 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

