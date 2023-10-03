The odd and dangerous reason Leesburg H.S. homecoming dance was briefly put on lockdown.

Police on Saturday arrested a convicted felon and charged him with threatening to shoot a parent at a youth football game at Leesburg High School while students were also flooding the campus for their homecoming dance.

“The other (football game) parents fled,” according to the arrest affidavit, but several people called police to describe what happened. When officers stopped the pickup truck driven by the wife of Quan W. Isom, 40, he reportedly argued with police “and threatened to kill the K-9.”

He had to be taken to the ground before officers could take him into custody.

Witnesses told Leesburg police that Isom got into an argument with a parent at the Pop Warner game at about 6:46 p.m., went back to his vehicle, and returned with a handgun in his waistband.

“The defendant’s wife rushed to him and urged him to calm down and get in the truck,” the arrest affidavit says.

They drove off, and then were stopped by police. Several parents had called the police to report the incident.

The dance was placed on lockdown briefly, according to a chaperone.

His wife said he was intoxicated, according to the affidavit.

Police searched the vehicle and found a .357-Magnum revolver with four .38-Special rounds in the cylinder under the driver’s seat. One round was ready to fire.

They also found a bottle of whiskey and two cold beers in the truck, according to the affidavit.

Isom was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on school grounds, careless exhibition of a firearm, and resisting arrest without violence. He was taken to the Lake County jail, where bail was set at $15,000.

Isom, who lives in Orlando, has 11 felony convictions, according to the arrest affidavit.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Gun threat at Leesburg youth football game results in arrest