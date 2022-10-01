How an odd detail helped Peoria police identify a teen as the suspect in a deadly shooting

PEORIA − Peoria police detectives investigating a homicide identified the 16-year-old suspect by recognizing a stuffed animal he was wearing around his waist.

That's what Peoria County Assistant State's Attorney Jason Ramos said during a bond hearing for Lamarion K. Wright, the teen accused in a fatal shooting Sept. 20.

Wright, of Peoria, appeared in Peoria County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. His bond was set at $2 million.

Wright is accused of killing Christopher L. Tillman, 46, in the 600 block of NE Adams Street. Tillman resided in Georgia but previously lived in Peoria.

Ramos told the court that the shooting was captured on surveillance cameras used by the construction company working in the old Taft Homes complex. The video showed a man in a white shirt arguing with a male dressed in a black sweat shirt with a stuffed animal around his waist and wearing shoes with reflective stripes.

Then the man in the white shirt, later determined to be Tillman, took off running and the other male, later determined to be Wright, is seen shooting at him, Ramos said in open court. Video from a nearby liquor store showed a person with a stuffed animal around his waist, the same shoes and sweatshirt.

Police also knew Wright from previous interactions. He was in court Thursday afternoon on a probation violation for illegally possessing a firearm.

Wright's age and the murder charge meant his case was automatically transferred from the juvenile division to adult court. He faces a maximum of 40 years behind bars instead of maximum of 60 years due to rulings by the Illinois Supreme Court in the past that capped what a juvenile can face.

However, if a judge finds he’s beyond rehabilitation, Wright could receive up to 60 years if he's convicted.

