Odd comment from Dollar General customer leads to human remains in woods, NC cops say

A Dollar General employee is credited with tipping deputies off to a skeleton, after one of the store’s customers mentioned seeing a skull in the woods, according to investigators in Lincoln County.

Deputies investigated and found the skull Wednesday, Dec. 27, in an unincorporated area northeast of Lincolnton, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The community is about 30 miles northwest of Charlotte.

“Deputies were dispatched to the scene shortly before 1:00 p.m. ... after receiving a report from an employee of Dollar General ... that a customer told him he believed he found a human skull as he was walking through the wooded area,” the sheriff’s office said.

“After detectives arrived on the scene they located other skeletal remains of the individual nearby.”

The discovery was made near the intersection of Lee Lawing Road and NC 150 Hwy East, which is just south of the store’s parking lot, maps show.

The N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the person’s identity and a cause of death, officials said.

