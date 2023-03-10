Odd domestic arrangement leads to meth charges against basement-dwelling duo

A sheriff’s deputy was recently dispatched to check on a “disturbance” at a house in eastern Monroe County.

The dwelling lies not far from a Baptist church near the Ocmulgee River and a worm farm.

It seemed that a man there was upset with two people who had taken up residence in his basement.

The man said the pair would “get high” and push him around. He said they even threatened to kill him. It was unclear why, but according to the deputy’s write-up of the Feb. 11 episode near Tobler Creek, it was an “ongoing thing and he was tired of it.”

The deputy’s report further described the living arrangements: “(The man) said his wife … and her boyfriend … were staying downstairs, smoking meth.”

The report did not elaborate on the curious domestic dynamic, however, the deputy noted that he told the downstairs pair they were no longer welcome. The husband later called police back to the house after the other two allegedly threatened to, as he put it, “whoop his ass.”

The apparent paramours denied saying such, but in the pair’s living space the deputy allegedly discovered a glass pipe and a baggie of “crystal rock-like substance” believed to be methamphetamine.

As the two were being taken to jail on drug-possession charges, the pair reportedly yelled, to no avail, that it “wasn’t meth” and, curiously, that if it was it wasn’t theirs.

Dispatches: A woman who had been banned from going into the CVS on Gray Highway in east Macon allegedly returned on day in late February. According to an arrest warrant, she was told to leave and did not. Instead she “locked herself in a bathroom for 30 minutes.” . . . A man who according to Bibb County court records was fired for “coming to work drunk” at an east Macon Burger King had to be forced from the establishment by the cops while he cussed and made a scene “in front of a roomful of children and customers.” . . .

Reporter’s note: This will be the final installment of The Cop Shop police blotter. Your Middle Georgia correspondent for parts of four decades is signing off. Many thanks for reading. It has been a privilege. — J.K. - 30 -