Odd fossil found in Mississippi gravel is ‘a needle in a haystack’ from the Ice Age

Mark Price
·3 min read

An odd rock found in central Mississippi is rewriting the state’s Ice Age history — and even calling into question some long-held scientific assumptions.

It’s a piece of petrified wood, but that’s not what has geologists excited.

Closer inspection has revealed the fossil is much, much older than the soil that surrounded it, state geologists say, perhaps by millions of years.

It’s almost as if someone brought an already ancient fossil to Mississippi, dug a deep hole and buried it for several hundred thousand years.

How did it get there?

It was carried, or rather, “bulldozed,” according to James Starnes, director of surface geology for the Mississippi Office of Geology.

He came to that conclusion after observing the stone’s surface, which he says proves it was dragged hundreds, if not thousands, of miles on the underside of a glacier.

This bit of rock found in central Mississippi is the first of its kind in the state: A piece of petrified wood tied to glaciers.
This bit of rock found in central Mississippi is the first of its kind in the state: A piece of petrified wood tied to glaciers.

“Nobody thinks about Mississippi and glacial ice in the same sentence. Not even most scientists. We are literally just figuring out the details of this time with these clues,” Starnes told McClatchy News.

“It was always thought that the petrified wood in Mississippi was wood that was deposited with gravel and then fossilized, so it has to be the same age as the gravel,” he says. “The fact (this fossil) is faceted proves it was fossilized well before it was dragged under the glacier and then brought to Mississippi. That makes it much older than that deposits it was found in.”

Questions are now piling up about the fossil, including its age, what kind of tree it was, where it’s from and when it was dropped in Mississippi.

However, Starnes says the most important question is if this discovery means scientists have been mistaken to use petrified wood from gravel deposits to study past environments.

Mississippi’s glacial past

There were no glaciers that came as far south as Mississippi.

Instead, the Mississippi River served as a giant drainage ditch as far back as 700,000 years ago for glaciers throughout the Pleistocene Age, experts say. The river was 200 feet higher than it is now and ran up to 15 miles east of its current location, based on the placements of gravel deposits.

These deposits — some of which are 100-feet thick — were literally the bottom of the Mississippi River during the Ice Age.

During the era, the river was the volatile centerpiece of a treacherous landscape, Starnes says.

“This included catastrophic ice-dam breaks and ice-burgs flowing down to the Gulf of Mexico,” he says. “Megafloods from glacial meltwaters and ice-dam breaks entering the Mississippi River Valley were commonplace, as it drained a sheet of ice over a mile thick into the Gulf of Mexico. The river carried with it a flood of materials bulldozed by ice.”

It was amid that debris the fossil wood found its way to the Magnolia State, perhaps scraped from some valley floor thousands of miles to the north.

‘Needle in a haystack’

Starnes likens the discovery of the petrified wood to “finding a needle in a haystack.”

The stone was found by state survey geologist Jonathan Leard a month ago, in a “massive” gravel deposit near the Hinds/Warren county line, Starnes says. The site also holds giant boulders, some weighing more than a ton, that were pushed south — or “ice rafted” — by violent glacial flooding, he says.

Some of the boulders are now on display outside the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science.

The piece of faceted fossil wood — the first of its type found in the state — is also at the museum, as part of a research collection, he says.

“The few studies done on the petrified wood (found in state gravel deposits) have been used to reconstruct ideas of the environment when they were deposited. But this wood was petrified long before it was dragged underneath a glacier, which tells us it was from an even more ancient environment,” Starnes says.

“Any past assumptions based on the studies of petrified wood from these deposits now has to be called into question. We were wrong in thinking the fossil wood would be helpful with understanding the climate.”

Recommended Stories

  • 2,000-year-old Egyptian mummy was actually pregnant woman

    Believing the mummy was a male priest, researchers were surprised to see the small hands and feet of a fetus on X-ray scans.

  • Mars helicopter chalks up fourth successful flight

    The helicopter will now be used to collect mapping data in support of the Perseverance rover's science mission.

  • Child accused of torturing, setting dog on fire won’t be charged, Mississippi police say

    Buddy was found injured and burned last week.

  • An alligator walks into a fire station in Florida. No, this isn’t the start of a joke

    Florida firefighters are used to dealing with emergencies, but wrangling alligators in their own station house isn’t usually in the job description.

  • Mars helicopter aces 4th flight, gets extra month of flying

    NASA’s little Mars helicopter has gotten a reprieve. Instead of wrapping up flight tests at the beginning of May, NASA is giving its Ingenuity helicopter at least an extra month to tackle tough new terrain and serve as a scout for its companion rover, Perseverance. For Friday's trip, Ingenuity traveled 872 feet (266 meters) at a height of 16 feet (5 meters) for two minutes — considerably farther and longer than before.

  • NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract challenges

    U.S. space agency NASA has told Elon Musk's SpaceX to halt work under a contract it won to develop a lunar spacecraft, pending the outcome of challenges by rival bidders at the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the agency said on Friday. NASA's decision means SpaceX has to stop any work specifically related to the moon program contract until the GAO makes a ruling, expected Aug. 4 at the latest. A SpaceX spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • California program overestimates climate benefits of forest offsets - study

    California's forest carbon offset program has generated tens of millions of credits that have questionable value in fighting climate change, a nonprofit group of scientists said this week. CarbonPlan, a group that researches the integrity of programs designed to offset carbon emissions, said that 29% of the forest carbon offsets it analyzed in California's cap and trade program overestimated the amount of carbon emissions they were offsetting, totaling 30 million tonnes, worth about $410 million. "Rather than improve forest management to store additional carbon, ecological and statistical flaws in California's offsets program create incentives to generate credits that do not reflect real climate benefits," said the analysis https://carbonplan.org/research/forest-offsets-explainer.

  • 12 shocking images that show how bad the COVID-19 crisis is in India

    COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially in India. As this new wave sweeps the nation, hospitals are running out of room and supplies.

  • Mountain lion’s ‘unusual’ appearance in Texas national park sparks a mystery

    Where did this mountain lion come from? A Texas national park wants to know.

  • Scientists awaken 'ghosts' in Parkinson’s patients

    Joseph Rey has Parkinson’s disease.As part of his condition, he experiences what’s called ‘presence hallucinations’ – a feeling that somebody is behind when there’s actually no one there."They feel like angels protecting me. They do me no harm. They follow me around. It's reassuring in a way, because I am not alone."Around half of the people with Parkinson's disease experience hallucinations of some sort.The spontaneous nature of the event has made the phenomena hard to study.Now, scientists in Switzerland have devised a way of awakening the 'ghosts' hidden in the brains of Parkinson's disease sufferers to help evaluate their mental health. The process involves using robots to provoke the onset of 'presence hallucinations.' Professor Olaf Blanke of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology. "The system is actually quite simple. We have two robots, not one. One robot is in front of the subject and will measure the movement and the second robot will feedback signals to the individual that we're testing, Parkinson's patients or healthy subject, and then when we induce a mis-match, so if the front robot is doing something else from the back robot, this is the condition when the ‘presence hallucination’ occurs."The study involved 56 Parkinson's sufferers in Switzerland and Spain.While the disease has been traditionally defined as a movement disorder, some patients also suffer from mental symptoms like psychosis, depression, cognitive decline and even dementia.Researchers say the growing evidence suggests that hallucinations might be precursors to these more severe mental health symptoms.But they often remain under diagnosed."Hallucinations occur spontaneously. The patient, the doctor, nobody knows when they will occur and we have no control over it so far. So this is an important achievement, that this method and achievement does. We know when it will happen, we know the conditions when it will happen and we can control it across several conditions...What we want to do is try to see whether even 10 years before you develop Parkinson's disease, and there are certain ways of detecting those individuals who may be at risk of developing Parkinson's disease, whether among these individuals we can also have a similar discrimination. So this could lead to findings that, before you have any motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease we can already tell you, based on the test, whether you will have the more severe forms of Parkinson's or not."

  • Grilling steak? Stop making this 1 simple mistake

    A steakhouse chef shares his top tips for preparing steak on the grill, in a pan and more.

  • Predicting the Vikings offensive line now that they’ve drafted OL Christian Darrisaw

    See the projected starters at offensive line for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021!

  • Vikings move down to take Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw

    The Minnesota Vikings were rewarded for their calculated gamble Thursday night, landing offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw after a nine-spot slide down the NFL draft board. The Vikings took Darrisaw out of Virginia Tech with the 23rd overall selection on Thursday night, bolstering an uncertain offensive line after a familiar draft-night move to stockpile more picks. Darrisaw, a late-blooming, long-armed athletic blocker at 6-foot-5 and 322 pounds, was a second team All-American in 2020.

  • The cannabis industry's next war: How strong should its weed be?

    Some of the 18 states that have embraced legal weed are debating whether to cap THC potency. So far, most of those efforts have failed.

  • Watch a Belgian steel mill melt 22,000 guns

    The other half were outdated police weapons, according to the governor of East Flanders province.It was the third time Belgian security forces cooperated with steel giant ArcelorMittal to destroy firearms, transporting them to a plant in Ghent in a covert operation taking three days.

  • Senate confirms former Florida Sen. Bill Nelson to lead NASA

    The Senate has confirmed former Florida Sen. Bill Nelson, who once flew on the space shuttle, to be the next NASA administrator. Lawmakers agreed to President Joe Biden’s choice to lead the space agency by consensus late Thursday, without a roll call vote. “I am honored by the President’s nomination and the Senate vote,” Nelson said in a statement.

  • Congress passes extension of opioid enforcement tool

    Congress has voted to temporarily extend a sweeping tool that has helped federal agents crack down on drugs chemically similar to fentanyl. The Senate on Thursday approved legislation extending until October an order that allows the federal government to classify so-called fentanyl analogues as Schedule I controlled substances. The drugs are generally foreign-made with a very close chemical makeup to the dangerous opioid.

  • FAA authorizes SpaceX's next three Starship test launches

    SpaceX is continuing its Starship spacecraft testing and development program apace, and as of this afternoon it has authorization from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to conduct its next three test flights from its launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. Approvals for prior launch tests have been one-offs, but the FAA said in a statement that it's approving these in a batch because "SpaceX is making few changes to the launch vehicle and relied on the FAA's approved methodology to calculate the risk to the public." SpaceX is set to launch its SN15 test Starship as early as this week, with the condition that an FAA inspector be present at the time of the launch at the facility in Boca Chica.

  • Legalized Marijuana Will Be a Big Win for U.S. Pot Stocks. How to Bet on the Sector.

    While investors chased Canada’s pot stocks, they ignored the faster-growing U.S. cannabis industry. Already profitable, multistate operators like Curaleaf, Green Thumb, and Trulieve will flourish as state and federal obstacles fall away.

  • ‘Brain-like device’ mimics human learning in major computing breakthrough

    Device can ‘directly interface with living tissue’ for next-generation bioelectronics