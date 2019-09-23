Trump at UN: Tensions loom on Ukraine scandal, climate change and Iran

NEW YORK – As President Donald Trump kicks off his third United Nations General Assembly on Monday, escalating tension between the U.S. and Iran will be only the beginning of his trouble.

From navigating a growing controversy over his interactions with Ukraine to avoiding a repeat of the embarrassing moment when world leaders erupted into laughter during his 2018 U.N. remarks, the meeting will be full of potential pitfalls for an "America first" president who rubs many allies the wrong way.

Trump arrives in New York as questions continue to mount over whether he pressured Ukrainian leaders to investigate the family of Joe Biden, his top Democratic opponent – a scandal that only increases the likelihood of the president stepping into an international kerfuffle. Trump acknowledged Sunday that he spoke with the president of Ukraine about an investigation into Biden, but called the conversation appropriate.

Adding to the danger for Trump: A meeting with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that is scheduled for Wednesday.

“This is, I think, going to be the most watched bilateral meeting at the General Assembly and this will have the intensity of international focus on a very new Ukrainian president,” said Heather Conley, director of the Europe program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

In an address to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday and in meetings with a dozen presidents and prime ministers, Trump will stress the importance of U.S. sovereignty. It's a message that plays well with his supporters in Pennsylvania and Florida, but could complicate his ability to build coalitions on global hot spots such as Iran and Venezuela.

The recent missile and drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia will present a major test of Trump's foreign policy: Can he continue to tout a go-it-alone worldview while also courting allies to agree to an international response to Tehran?

Foreign policy experts are skeptical.

Tension with Iran

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a cabinet meeting in Tehran, on Sept. 4, 2019 More

The Sept. 14 attack on Saudi Arabia, a U.S. ally, will be top on the agenda at behind-the-scenes meetings. A senior administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview the president's strategy, said Trump will use the U.N. meeting to try to build a consensus on what to do about Iran.

The strike threatened an outsized impact on Asia, and the official said the president is particularly keen to raise the issue with leaders from that part of the world. Trump will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, South Korea's Moon Jae-in and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi – all of whom represent top destinations for Saudi oil.

But Trump, who has not directly blamed Iran for the attack, faces a huge roadblock: U.S. allies are still miffed over his decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement last year. Trump has tried to convince other countries to take a harder line with Tehran. And that has only alienated some of them more.

Ned Price, a special assistant for national security under President Barack Obama and former CIA analyst, predicted little chance for success.

"It is fanciful on the part of the administration to think that they can suddenly snap their fingers and have the rest of the world come along,” Price said.

Iran didn't help its cause with the attack, he said. The strike “certainly complicates efforts" by Europeans to circumvent crippling U.S. sanctions. But even such a brazen attack, he said, "has not moved even our closest friends into our corner."