Odd sight on Highway 99 in Modesto leads motorists to call 911. What happened?

The partially open roll-up door of a box truck on Highway 99 in the Modesto area Tuesday morning revealed an odd sight to other motorists: several men traveling in the cargo area.

The California Highway Patrol pulled over the northbound GMC truck and found five men standing with several buckets of flowers, likely intended for sale for Valentine’s Day, CHP spokesman Officer Tom Olsen said.

A driver in the Ceres area dialed 911 at about 7:30 a.m. to report the sight, Olsen said. Another 911 call came in while the truck was passing through central Modesto. A CHP officer made enforcement stop just north of Kiernan Avenue in Salida.

The officer verified five adult men standing unrestrained in the back of the truck, with another unrestrained individual seated on a bucket between the two front seats. The driver was found to be operating the vehicle without a license.

The CHP impounded the vehicle and issued citations for seat belt violations.

Officers escorted the individuals to a safe location off the highway, where they were released pending further investigation.

Authorities are also further looking into the driver’s involvement, Olsen said.