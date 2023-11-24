Odds of Atlantic system developing continue to drop

A non-tropical system located southeast of Bermuda still has the potential to become a subtropical or tropical storm before week’s end, but that window is forecast to close Sunday when the system moves over cooler waters, forecasters said.

The area of low pressure developed Thursday along a front in the central Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is forecast to turn northeast this the weekend. If it were to become a tropical storm, it would be Vince.

As of 1 a.m. Friday, its odds of developing further dropped to 30% in the next two to seven days, down from 70% earlier in the week.

Non-tropical systems, such as the Atlantic low, and the storm that dumped up to 12 inches of rain on areas of South Florida last week, gain their energy from cold and warm air interacting, while tropical systems gain their energy from warm ocean waters.

There have been 19 named storms this Atlantic hurricane season this year, seven of which were hurricanes. Three of them were major hurricanes, meaning at least a Category 3.

The two remaining names for storms from the year’s initial 21-name list are Vince and Whitney.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.