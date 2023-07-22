Odds climb for new tropical system to form on way to Caribbean, hurricane center says

ORLANDO, Fla. — The chance a new tropical depression or storm will form from a system making its way to the Caribbean this week keeps increasing, according to the National Hurricane Center. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Don continues to churn as it heads into the north Atlantic.

For the potential system farther south, the NHC said in its 8 a.m. tropical advisory that the small area of low pressure located about halfway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles continues to show signs of organization.

“Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, some additional gradual development is anticipated and this system will likely become a tropical depression by early next week while it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic,” forecasters said.

The NHC has increased the odds of it forming to 50% in the next two days and 70% in the next seven.

If it were to become a named system, it would become Tropical Storm Emily.

Still hanging on, but no threat to land, is Tropical Storm Don.

In the NHC’s 5 a.m. advisory, the storm that formed more than a week ago as a subtropical storm is continuing on its looped path now headed into the north Atlantic.

The center of the system is now about 605 miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland moving northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds that have increased to 60 mph with higher gusts. Its tropical-storm-force winds extend out 60 miles.

“A turn to the north is expected later today, followed by a northeastward motion on Sunday,” forecasters said. “Some strengthening is possible today. However, weakening is forecast to begin by tonight or Sunday morning.”

Its forecast path takes it farther north before a swing back to the east as it transitions into a post-tropical cyclone by Sunday night, the NHC said.

It’s the fourth named storm of the season after a busy June that saw three tropical storms form.

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

———