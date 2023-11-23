Odds drop for system southeast of Bermuda to become tropical storm

A non-tropical system located southeast of Bermuda still has the potential to become a subtropical or tropical storm before week’s end, but odds have dropped significantly in the last few days.

The area of low pressure was beginning to develop early Thursday along a front in the central Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is forecast to turn northeast over the weekend. If it were to become a tropical storm, it would be Vince.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, its odds of developing further were holding steady at a 40% chance in the next seven days and at 20% in the next two days.

Non-tropical systems, such as the Atlantic low, and the storm that dumped up to 12 inches of rain on areas of South Florida last week, gain their energy from cold and warm air interacting, while tropical systems gain their energy from warm ocean waters.

There have been 19 named storms this Atlantic hurricane season this year, seven of which were hurricanes. Three of them were major hurricanes, meaning at least a Category 3.

The two remaining names for storms from the year’s initial 21-name list are Vince and Whitney.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.