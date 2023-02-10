Odds & Ends: ETF Launches, Closures Dominate Week

Heather Bell
·2 min read

Launches and closures stood out in a week that featured no changes to existing exchange-traded funds.

Among the ETFs making their debut was the actively managed Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (SROI), a fund that marks the return to the ETF industry of Calamos Investments, which previously left the space in 2016 with the closure of its remaining ETF.

The fund launched Monday with the support of Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and focuses on sustainable criteria including typical ESG criteria, and excluding companies with significant involvement in tobacco and weapons, alcohol, animal testing, and metals and mining. SROI has an expense ratio of 0.95% and lists on the NYSE.

Tuesday saw the rollout of the WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (UNIY), which tracks the Bloomberg US Universal Enhanced Yield Index. The underlying index covers investment-grade and high yield debt securities denominated in U.S. dollars that fall into the categories of U.S. investment-grade debt, restricted securities, eurodollar debt, corporate high yield debt and emerging market debt. UNIY has an expense ratio of 0.15% and lists on the Nasdaq.

On Wednesday, Toroso Investments launched the Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF (RBST), which is subadvised by Newfound Research. The actively managed fund offers exposure to a bond strategy and a managed futures strategy that is advised by ReSolve Asset Management. The bond strategy targets the broad U.S. fixed income market through a combination of bond ETFs, Treasury securities and Treasury futures. Meanwhile, the managed futures strategy invests in futures contracts on commodities, currencies, equities and fixed income via a quantitative approach. RBST comes with an -.97% expense ratio and lists on Cboe Global Markets.

Also on Wednesday, Simplify added another fund to its lineup with the debut of the actively managed Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF (SURI). The fund, which is subadvised by Propel Bio Management, combines investment in the equity and fixed income securities of companies operating in specific industries within the health care sector, with a derivatives strategy implementing put and call options to provide leverage to the fund. SURI charges an expense ratio of 2.52% and lists on the NYSE Arca.

Closures

The week also featured a number of closure announcements.

The Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (SDGA), which launched in September 2018, will see its last day of trading on Feb. 24, while the UBC Algorithmic Fundamentals ETF (UBCB) is set to cease to trade after Feb. 13, having launched in December 2021.

Direxion will also shutter four of its funds after the market close on Feb. 17. Those funds are as follows:

 

Contact Heather Bell at heather.bell@etf.com

Recommended Stories


Permalink | © Copyright 2023 ETF.com. All rights reserved

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil,’ According to Elon Musk — Here Are 2 Stocks to Take Advantage

    While oil and its refined derivatives are still the mainstay of our energy economy, their prices are rising – in fact, high prices for gasoline and diesel are major drivers of the current high rates of inflation, and are partly responsible for the strong push to promote electric vehicles (EVs). But switching to EVs doesn’t end our reliance on energy. It will just make us trade one issue – reliance on oil – for another – reliance on lithium batteries. In this case, as Elon Musk has said, “Lithium

  • Vanguard Going All in on Direct Indexing, CEO Says

    Investing style seen as disruptive to ETF industry.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” AI Stocks Trading Under $5

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you might have heard of this thing called ChatGPT, the chatbot hogging the headlines. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), its potential to have an impact on everything from education to law to coding to journalism, amongst many other applications, has caught the public’s imagination. And those of Big Tech CEOs too. With Microsoft now integrating AI into its search engine, representing the big news of the past week, AI stocks have become hot p

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The data used by ChatGPT is from 2021 and isn't updated like the search results you get from Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Search. There are many questions about potential cheating in schools or even writing articles that (1) aren't original and (2) may use questionable data and analysis.

  • Disney Flinches as 2.4 Million Subscribers Abandon Disney+

    Disney Plus should really start thinking about changing its name to Disney Minus. The company released its first quarter 2023 results late Wednesday, showing the company barely gained any subscribers in North America while losing millions more watchers in the wider global market.

  • Don't Go Into the Next Bull Market Without These 3 Stocks

    Has the bear market finally given way to a new bull market? Although stocks have only been choppy of late, we've seen a few flashes of bullish brilliance since October. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at three stocks you might want to own at a new bull market's onset: United Rentals (NYSE: URI), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA).

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Got Rocked Today

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY), a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) perhaps best known for its ultra-high-yield dividend, had a forgettable day on the market Thursday. The company's share price dipped by almost 6% after it reported its latest quarterly results. Annaly unveiled its fourth-quarter figures after market hours on Wednesday, revealing that its net interest income came in at just over $135 million.

  • These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

    You don't have to choose between income and growth when deciding which stocks to buy -- some excellent businesses offer a lot of both. Two in particular that are worth a closer look right now are real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that operate in two of the hottest subsectors of commercial properties.

  • Here's Why We Think Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • GE CEO Larry Culp Has a Message for Investors

    General Electric filed its annual report Friday. It always contains some tidbits for investors to mull over.

  • Yahoo cutting 20% of workforce, adding to growing layoff woes

    Yahoo, Inc. announced Thursday it is cutting more than a fifth of its workforce, becoming the latest tech firm to announce layoffs as part of a growing trend.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Here are three healthcare stocks that are too cheap to ignore (listed in alphabetical order). The company's enterprise value (EV) is only 6.28 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). It's no secret why Pfizer stock is relatively cheap.

  • This nearly 150-year-old fund hasn’t cut its dividend since 1938. Here are the stocks it likes, and four it doesn’t.

    Baillie Gifford, the Edinburgh, Scotland based fund manager best known for tech-sector investments — it’s the number-nine institutional shareholder in Tesla, for instance — also manages an investment vehicle with a far different remit. Its average holding period for an investment is eight years. “Yet over these one hundred and fifty years the world has made immense progress, in everything from the advent and spread of modern democracy, to a dramatic increase in life expectancy and the many benefits of human and technological progress.”

  • BTS’s Agency Jumps Into Battle Between Kakao, Godfather of K-pop

    (Bloomberg) -- Hybe Co., manager of the South Korean sensation BTS, is jumping into the middle of a messy corporate battle, allying with the godfather of K-pop to hinder technology giant Kakao Corp.’s foray into the entertainment arena.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Takes Custody of Vene

  • Tesla stock rally a 'short covering for the ages,' analyst says

    Here's what's behind the move in Tesla stock.

  • 2 Remarkable Stocks That Could Go Parabolic in 2023

    The pandemic fueled an incredible streak of growth for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and its shareholders, but that doesn't mean the best days are over for this stock. Shopify's platform is unique compared to many other popular e-commerce platforms in that it not only allows individuals with any level of experience to start and grow a company (online and offline) but to truly differentiate their business as its own, defined brand. The distinct value proposition that the company offers business owners gives it a prolonged competitive advantage that investors can also capitalize on.

  • Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

    Everything's bigger in Texas, except for airports. There's just more of them. Dallas, the Lone Star State's third-largest city, looks ready...

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.49% and 61.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Lucid Stock Was Having a Better Year Than Tesla. Then It Cut Prices.

    The electric-vehicle maker's models didn't qualify for the federal government's EV tax credit.

  • Pepsi Makes Big Promise About the Price of Your Next Soft Drink

    During times of rampant food inflation (egg prices in particular are currently causing significant outrage), company commitment to a low price can go a long way for winning over customer loyalty. Costco 's $5 rotisserie chicken and $1.50 hot dog and soda combo have spurred numerous discussions about how the retailer "defies inflation" (it's actually raising prices for other things like everyone else) while rival Walmart brand Sam's Club tried to one-up its competitor by lowering the cost of its own hot dog combo by 12 cents to $1.38 last November. "A dime and two pennies might not seem like much and we tend to agree -- when it comes to one transaction on one hot dog combo," Sam's Club said in a blog post announcing the lower price last November.