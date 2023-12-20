What are the odds? Fort Pierce couple welcomes twin boys on National Twin Day

FORT PIERCE — A local couple welcomed a set of twin boys on a very special day — National Twin Day.

Identical twins Donald III and Kayden Dardeen were born one minute apart ― at 7:24 and 7:25 a.m. ― Monday at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

“A little unexpected. I was scheduled to have a C-section done, and that changed when my water broke,” the boys' mom, Kaitlyn Dardeen, said in a news release. “I was going into the delivery room, and our nurse told us that today is National Twin Day, so it's perfect.”

First-time parents Kaitlyn and Donald Dardeen II, of Fort Pierce, said they were shocked when they found out Kaitlyn was pregnant with twins.

"The overall feeling is excitement and a little overwhelming, but I think the feeling of becoming a first-time parent in general is extraordinary," Donald II said. "To have two perfect little angels to fall in love with is a true miracle."

What is National Twin Day?

Dec. 18 is the proclamation day created for identical and fraternal twins to celebrate their shared birthday, according to National Day Calendar.

When it comes to having twins, there is a 1 in 250 chance of it happening, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

"I think the twins being born on Twin Day is so exciting, especially because we didn't even know it was Twin Day," Donald II said. "But now they can have their own day to celebrate with all the other twins."

