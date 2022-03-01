What are the odds? Gambling sites bet on Biden’s speech during the State of the Union address

President Biden has a lot of important decisions to make ahead of his State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

He needs to decide how often he should slam Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, whether to call out Vladimir Putin by name and whether to call the deadly virus “COVID-19″ or coronavirus.

The president also must pick a nice tie for his big speech.

As always, you can bet on all of this and more.

According to MyBookie, an online gambling site, oddsmakers believe there is an equal chance Biden will say the word “Russia” six times during his speech, compared to five times or less.

Oddly enough, the website thinks he will say “Ukraine” just two or three times.

How long will Biden speak for? The odds say the over/under on that is 59 minutes.

Will the president mention former President Trump? There’s a 3-1 chance he won’t even say his predecessor’s name.

And what about the president? What style tie will he wear?

MyBookie says the odds of Biden wearing a striped tie are 10-13 while a solid-colored neck ware clocks in at 6-5.

And polka dots? The odds are just under 2-1, which seems like a highly unattractive wager given how unusual such a tie would be for a nationally watched event. It didn’t even offer odds of paisley, let alone a floral pattern.