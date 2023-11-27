What are the odds Hornets re-sign Miles Bridges and why was LaMelo Ball playing so well?

Miles Bridges is back. LaMelo Ball had been playing well until he got hurt Sunday night. And stringing together victories is still an issue for the Charlotte Hornets.

So, as usual, there are a plethora of questions surrounding the Hornets as they try to find their footing during this uneven 2023-24 campaign. In the latest mailbag, inquiring minds are curious about Miles Bridges’ long-term future, LaMelo Ball’s improvement driving to the basket before his injury, whether Brandon Miller is better off as a starter, Cody Martin’s status and more.

LaMelo Ball

@JayX7_ asks on X, formerly known as Twitter: LaMelo’s recent stretch of games has been by far and away his most impressive of his career and in 2-point percentage around and in the paint. Have you noticed him working on this in training or is he just becoming more confident with experience in driving towards the basket?

It’s a combination of things. First, yes, Ball does work hard on his in-between game. Especially in practice and pregame with assistant coach Marlon Garnett. Instead of just firing off jumpers, he’s focusing on his floaters and trying to get to the basket. Secondly, as noted several times by coach Steve Clifford, Ball spent plenty of time in the weight room while rehabbing his ankle leading into the season. Ball is stronger and that’s aided him in finishing his drives, drawing contact and getting to the free throw line. Those two factors combined are sending Ball’s game into a different stratosphere.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, left, drives down the baseline as Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, right, applies defensive pressure during second half action on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Bucks defeated the Hornets 130-99.

Bryce McGowens

Jason Bourne asks on X: Bryce seems to be playing better after his slow start. Will he still get minutes once everyone is healthy?

McGowens has been playing really well since he returned to action after spraining his ankle in training camp. Although his numbers may not always indicate it, McGowens he’s been really solid. But whenever the Hornets get completely healthy (and that’s a pretty big if), it might be hard for McGowens to consistently crack the rotation factoring in Brandon Miller, Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges receiving a chunk of the minutes at small forward. Keeping all that in mind, sliding into the rotation is going to be a challenge for the second-year pro.

Hornets’ point guards

Jamil asks on X: Who would be best as the backup point guard? Nick Smith Jr., Ish Smith or Terry (when he’s healthy)?

Each has their own strengths and weaknesses, but in order: Terry Rozier comes first because of his playmaking and scoring ability, followed by Ish Smith thanks to his veteran leadership and calming presence. Nick Smith is making progress, but the rookie still has to learn some of the defense rotations and figure out the balance between attacking for himself and seeking ways to set up teammates for easy looks at the basket.

Brandon Miller

Coltrane asks on X: Do you think it’s better for the team if Brandon Miller starts or comes off the bench? If he’s a starter, does Terry Rozier have the temperament to come off the bench? Or would it be Gordon Hayward?

Let’s use the all-important qualifier again: If the Hornets are healthy .... from this vantage point, having Miller come off the bench as a sixth man is the better move at this juncture. There’s much more to be gained as a team if he’s a reserve. For one, it allows Miller to ease himself into the action. Instead of being the fourth or fifth option, having to find shots with Ball, Rozier and others on the court, if he comes off the bench, his spot in the pecking order rises depending on who else is on the floor. He can be instant offense — and a two-way weapon — that gives the Hornets a jolt when they begin the game sluggishly.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges warms up during a pregame workout at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, November 17, 2023. Bridges is expected to see action against the Milwaukee Bucks after having served a NBA suspension.

Miles Bridges

Atticus Ferguson asks on X: If Miles Bridges continues this level of play, what do you put the odds of him inking a long term deal in Charlotte this off-season at?

Considering what’s transpired around him during the past year-plus and the seriousness of the allegations he’s facing, it’s not a wise move to put exact odds on Bridges’ long-term future with the Hornets. But as The Observer has reported, the two sides are really comfortable with each other and have a good working relationship. Unless something else crops up or the team’s new ownership group suddenly doesn’t want to bring Bridges back or another team offers a more lucrative deal than the Hornets do when he becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1, the expectation — at the moment — is for Bridges to be around beyond this season.

Cody Martin

@chipleyford asks on X: Is there optimism that Cody Martin will be back in 2023?

What would a mailbag be without a Martin injury question. Contrary to popular belief, even though he has not been on the court for a while, Martin’s career is not cooked. Martin has been working slowly behind the scenes to wrap himself. Up to get ready to participate in team activity relatively shortly. It seems to be this thought out there that Martin doesn’t want to play or he isn’t really injured.

And the narrative is just ridiculous if anybody wants to go out there and just ball is Martin. He’s a second-round draft pick who earned a second contract from the Hornets. You don’t think he wants to get back on the court and earn another deal? So, no, Martin’s career is not cooked. But he wants to make sure, again, that when he comes back, he’s back for good and there’s no hiccups.