At odds with your insurance company over a claim? New law makes it harder to sue

MH
2
Grethel Aguila
·1 min read

As insurance prices go up, Florida lawmakers passed a plan to drive down costs: Make it harder — and more expensive — to sue insurance companies.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed the bill, a top priority of House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast. Renner, like many insurance companies, argued that frivolous lawsuits amount to a “tort tax” on citizens. There is little evidence, however, that auto, life and health insurance companies have been suffering for this reason.

READ MORE: Disagreement divides Republicans on controversial legal reforms, but bill still passes

The changes, which also shield businesses and property owners, will affect the way negligence lawsuits are handled in court. Here’s what to know about the lawsuit limits — and their possible impacts.

The law may make insurance companies pay less in injury cases;

Increases risk for lawyers taking cases against insurers;

Overturns a 130-year-old law intended to level the playing field for the policyholder;

Cuts the time to file a negligence lawsuit from four years to two;

Limits collection of medical expenses in a negligence lawsuit;

Requires juries to weigh the role of criminals in negligence lawsuits against apartment complexes;

Absolves property owners of responsibility for crimes in their home if they adopt security measures, such as cameras, lighting and deadbolt locks.

