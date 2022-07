Associated Press

Algeria’s foreign minister on Monday decried Syria’s decadelong suspension from the Arab League during a visit to Damascus, indicating support for the war-torn country's return to the organization under President Bashar Assad. Syria was expelled from the 22-member group and boycotted by its neighbors after the conflict broke out in March 2011, following a heavy-handed crackdown by Assad's government on mass protests demanding reforms. The country quickly descended into civil war, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced half the country’s population and left large parts of Syria destroyed.