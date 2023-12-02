Odds of white Christmas? Depends on Polar Vortex

*The above video shows a heavy snow squall in Rocky River Tuesday*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Highs this weekend will be 50 degrees…vastly different compared to Tuesday’s snowstorm but what does the forecast hold for the chances of a white Christmas?

Fox 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol said no major cold snaps are expected for nearly the first three weeks of December but the odds for a white Christmas appear to be increasing.

*For a fascinating look into the potential for an Arctic cold air outbreak or Polar Vortex in late December you can read Fox 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol’s insight at the bottom of this page*

WHITE CHRISTMAS?

Sabol said “The chances of a white Christmas are climbing with colder weather moving into Northeast Ohio days before Christmas. Historically, the odds of snow on the ground on Christmas Day for Cleveland are 30.”

THE THREE DAY NOVEMBER MELT

Sabol did some research regarding Tuesday’s heavy Lake Effect snow.

“Going back 73 years to 1950, whenever we had two inches of snow or more in late November it all melted within just three days,” he said.

SNOWBELT WEST?

Tuesday’s Lake Effect squalls put down impressive snowfall rates, and not just in the snowbelt.

Local designer talks all about decorating White House for the holidays

Sabol confirmed an intense burst of snow put down 2 inches of snow in only 30 minutes Tuesday morning in some westside communities.

Take a look at these doorbell images below in Rocky River Tuesday at 5:53 a.m.. There’s no snow, but only 30 minutes later…two inches of snow had fallen fast!

Check out these two images below that show three inches of snow fell in just 1 hour and 26 minutes!

REMEMBER THE WEATHER LAST CHRISTMAS WEEKEND?

If you’re wishing for a white Christmas, keep in mind last year, when snow and blowing snow combined with wind chills of -35 degrees overnight into early Christmas Eve morning which closed many businesses.

So, maybe one of those Hallmark Christmas movie snows would be just right, as Fox 8’s Andre Bernier puts it “a cosmetic coating.”

Polar Vortex is not ruled out for late December into early January

Fox 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol’s interesting take on the chances of a Polar Vortex taking aim at NE Ohio by late December. You can read his explanation below.

“The polar vortex shows signs of weakening. Why would this happen? First El Nino is strengthening. This has influenced the southern storm track/rain events over the last 2-3 weeks. This will continue as El Nino continues.”

“This is where it gets tricky. There is a link to high pressure over north & central Siberia, its interaction with the Himalayan Mountains and the strength/position of the Polar Vortex. These interactions change the polar jet stream which can influence what we call Stratospheric Warming which occurs at the top of the atmosphere near the North Pole. This warming by itself doesn’t always mean colder temps in the eastern US. This warming at the top can lead to colder conditions at the surface. If the weaker Polar Vortex occurs when high pressure develops near Greenland and becomes persistent, conditions are more conducive for colder than normal temps across portions of North America. Add the already active storm track and the late Dec/early January period could get pretty interesting. Not a slam dunk but DEFINITELY something I am monitoring.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.