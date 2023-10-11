What are the odds of winning the $1.73 billion Powerball — or even the $1 million prize?

If you’ve been feeling lucky about your odds of winning the second largest Powerball jackpot of all time, think again.

The current Powerball jackpot is at $1.73 billion — and the drawing is Wednesday — but your odds aren’t great. You’re more likely to get attacked by a shark.

What’s the take home?

You won’t take those exact numbers home. It’s closer to a lump sum payment of $756.6 million or if you take the annuitized prize, $1.73 billion — but that’s before taxes. If you take the annuity option, according to Powerball, you’ll receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that go up 5% each year.

If you win in California, at least, you won’t be taxed on the state level.

You’ll still have to pay federal taxes of 24% anytime you have a gambling win of more than $5,000. Plus, because the payout puts you in a higher tax bracket, you’ll pay additional federal taxes of 37% of your earnings.

What are the odds of winning the lottery?

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball to earn the jackpot is roughly 1-in-292 million.

You’re more likely to get bitten by a white shark if you’re a surfer at 1-in-17 million, finding a four-leaf clover at 1-in-10,000 or getting struck by lightning at less than one in a million.

What if you match just the Powerball (chances are 1-in-38)? You’ll take home $4.

If you match three of the main draw numbers, your odds improve to 1 in 580 and a payout of $7.

For five matching numbers, your odds are nearly 1-in-12 million and a prize of $1 million.

For winning any prize at all, your odds are 1 in 24.9.

These were the top 10 Powerball jackpots and the states they were won in:

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – California $1.73 billion (est.) – Oct. 11, 2023 — TBD $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – California $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 - Washington $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 – California $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Indiana, New York

