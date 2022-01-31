Odell Beckham Jr left the Rams' celebration to console 49ers star Deebo Samuel

Odell Beckham Jr. took a moment to share some words with Deebo Samuel. via FOX/NFL

The Rams beat the 49ers to make the Super Bowl.

Cameras showed Odell Beckham Jr. consoling 49ers star Deebo Samuel on the bench afterward.

Beckham delivered a huge, 9-catch, 113-yard performance in the game.

Odell Beckham Jr. made the first Super Bowl of his career Sunday, but he put the celebration on pause to console Deebo Samuel.

After the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers, 20-17, to make the Super Bowl, cameras caught Beckham on the sidelines speaking to the emotional 49ers' offensive star.

Cameras later showed Samuel still sitting on the bench, processing the moment.

Both players had sterling performances in the NFC Championship. Samuel, the do-it-all force for the 49ers, had 72 receiving yards, 26 rushing yards, and a touchdown for the 49ers.

Beckham, meanwhile, had 113 receiving yards on nine catches, including a critical 29-yard reception on 2nd-and-10 with 9:47 left in the fourth, eventually setting up the Rams' game-tying field goal.

