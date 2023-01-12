Odell Beckham Jr. Slams ‘Ugly’ Passenger in Bodycam Clip of Airplane Incident

Miami-Dade Police Dept.

New police bodycam footage of Odell Beckham Jr.’s interaction with cops and passengers while being escorted off a plane at the Miami International Airport has been released, revealing how the November drama unfolded.

The footage, spanning approximately 45-minutes, includes the Rams wide receiver hurling abuse at one passenger, calling them “fat” and “ugly.” The video also shows flight attendants recalling how the star was allegedly unresponsive and not wearing pants as they repeatedly asked him to put his seatbelt on.

The footage of the Nov. 27 incident, released this week by the Miami-Dade Police Dept., begins with officers boarding American Airlines Flight 1228 and approaching the 30-year-old’s first-class seat. Other passengers can be seen eagerly watching as the scene unfolds and police make contact with Beckham.

Odell Beckham Jr. Forced Off Flight After Seatbelt Squabble

“Sir, are you able to get up? Can you get up please? Are you OK?” one officer asked. Beckham jolts upright, appears confused and says he was “probably in a deep sleep” as cops explain why they have approached him.

After answering a few questions, police give Beckham the thumbs-up, however, flight attendants fight back, alleging he wasn’t wearing pants (though he was at the time cops questioned him) and accusing the NFL star of being intoxicated.

“Do you know how many times we’ve shaken him to put the seatbelt on?” a female attendant tells cops. “Multiple times, multiple people.”

A male flight attendant says: “This is a five-hour flight, he shouldn’t be doing this,” adding Beckham told one attendant he had been out clubbing the night before.

“He’s tired,” cops replied.

But flight attendants and even the captain pressed their wishes to see him escorted off the plane, describing him as “belligerent and non-compliant.”

Despite being approached by the captain, Beckham refuses to budge. His actions force the passengers to deboard while airport staff can be seen chatting about the famous football star: “Can I get his signature?” one asks.

As the decision to kick passengers off the plane is announced, Beckham begins to confront passengers and apologize. “Just get off the plane,” one passenger says, beginning an uprising in first class as others join the chorus. Beckham responds with “Fuck you.”

“I've never had this happen to me,” Beckham tells an officer. He is offered to catch the next flight but refuses.

“We’re going to have to deplane everybody on this plane, and then you’re still going to get off,” cops say.

Beckham responds: “That’s fine.”

Odell Beckham Jr. in an altercation with one of the passengers. Miami-Dade Police Dept.

As the passengers are deboarding, another—who Beckham taunts by saying “you can look at me all you want”—replies to him: “Just get off the plane.”

Beckham, leaning forward, says: “There’s nothing you can ever say, ever. You’re everything wrong with the world. Looking at me to get off a plane, for you. I would never, ever in my life, get off the plane for you, specifically you. Maybe everybody else, I would get off the plane. That shit don’t mean nothing to me. You gon’ wait 40 minutes and I’m going to be on a private plane home. Yeah, with your fat ass. Get your ass off the plane for a second.

“Enjoy the cheese board on the way home with your ugly ass.”

He then directs a message to the rest of the passengers: “Got life fucked up, I’m sorry. All you had to do was wake me up.”

He can be heard on his phone later while he is alone on the plane describing: “Then a white man then gon’ look at me, talking about, ’just get off the plane.’

“Bitch, now you made it my point to not get off the fucking plane.

“You couldn’t even make this shit up.”

He then asks cops for one favor: “The white man, with the red shirt on, do not let me walk by him. That’s all I’m asking.” He’s then told by cops: “Don’t slip on that brother.”

Police subsequently reassure him and tell him it’s coming “from a place of love” as they calm him down.

As he is escorted off the plane and into the airport among a sea of waiting passengers, applause and cheers can be heard.

Beckham did not face any charges over the incident.

Carlos Gauna, who had been sitting in business class on the morning flight, told The Daily Beast at the time: “He was literally the last passenger off the plane.”

The other passengers were eventually allowed to re-board, and the plane took off.

Beckham’s attorney, Daniel Davillier, blamed the “unnecessary” incident on an “overzealous flight attendant.”

