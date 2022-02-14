Odell Beckham Jr threw his gloves to Kanye West and his kids ahead of the Super Bowl

Kanye West (left) and his kids, North and Saint, watch Super Bowl LVI. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Rapper Kanye West and two of his children with Kim Kardashian — North and Saint West — sat in the front row at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Los Angeles superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. threw his gloves to the famed "Gold Digger" singer and his kids before kickoff of the big game.

West — who was wearing a black mask that covered his entire face and made him virtually unrecognizable — shared a clip of the special moment on his Instagram story.

Later, his kids were spotted wearing the oversized mitts in photos taken of the stands.