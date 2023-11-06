Odesa art museum struck, tragedy for Zakarpattya unit, SOF commander dismissed

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Monday, November 6, 2023.

● Nighttime Russian strike on Odesa leaves eight injured, art museum damaged

A massive Russian air strike on Odesa on Nov. 6 has left eight people injured and damaged a well-known art museum.

● Russians take'operational pause' after Ukrainian army strikes Kerch shipyard

The Russian military had to take an "operational pause" after the Ukrainian army successfully destroyed a Russian vessel at a shipyard in temporarily occupied Kerch, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a Ukrainian Navy spokesperson, said during a national telethon on Nov. 5.

● 'Any community could be excluded’ — Ukrainian parliament looks for ways to hold wartime elections

The Ukrainian Parliament is preparing for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections by establishing a legislative framework and exploring options to conduct voting in frontline territories.

● ‘Outstanding’ — Zelenskyy and von der Leyen remember sacrifices of railway workers on Railway Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen greeted Ukrainian railway workers at the Kyiv Railway Station on Nov. 4 for Ukrainian Railway Day.

● Zelenskyy reacts to GeneralZaluzhnyi's article in the Economist, says Ukrainians can’t give up

The current situation at the front is not one of deadlock, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Nov. 4.

● 28 Ukrainian soldiers killed, 53wounded in devastating Russian missile strike on frontline ceremony

Twenty-eight Ukrainian soldiers were killed and 53 were wounded in the Nov. 3 Russian Iskander ballistic missile strike on the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade in Zaporizhzhya Oblast, Ukrainian MP and former Zaporizhzhya Oblast governor Oleksiy Kucherenko reported on Facebook on Nov. 5.

● Vogue creates project featuring Ukrainians with amputations and prosthetics

Ukrainian Vogue’s new social project ‘Visible’ showcases people with amputations and prosthetics.

● Former Aidar leader warns Ukraine fighting troop shortages, mobilization not offsetting mounting casualties

Ukraine lacks troops at the front, and the current mobilization campaign is barely covering losses, former Aidar Battalion company commander Yevhen Dykyi told Radio NV on Nov. 3.

● Von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine’s accession path, financial support and to address parliament

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv early on Nov. 4 to discuss “Ukraine's accession path to the EU, financial support to rebuild Ukraine as a modern, prosperous democracy, and how to continue to make Russia pay for its war of aggression.”

● Ukrainian MP charged with facilitating illegal border crossing

Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Dubinsky was charged with organizing a scheme that allowed at least one person illegally leave Ukraine during martial law, the Prosecutor General's Office announced via Telegram on Nov. 3.

● Special forces commander Khorenkodismissed at Umerov’s request, President’s Office says

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) commander Viktor Khorenko was dismissed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the request of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Roman Mashovets told NV's sister publication Ukrainska Pravda.

● Three important messages fromZaluzhnyi in the article and interview in the Economist

The war with Russia has entered a positional phase. This is a harsh, unpopular, but honest diagnosis. It means that neither side in the war has an advantage for a complete and final victory, and the front line will not significantly change. In fact, it has changed very little for almost a year since the liberation of Kherson. This situation could drag on indefinitely – Fesenko.

● Hroza to build memorial in place of café that was the site of Russia’s deadliest civilian attack

The owner of the Sputnik cafe in Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast, where 59 people were killed in a Russian Iskanders missile attack on Oct. 5, has no plans to rebuild the establishment. He will instead create an on site memorial to honor those killed in Russia’s deadliest attack on civilians.

● Zelenskyy insider takes control of assets belonging to pro-Russian ex-politicians, claims journalist

An influential member of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s team has taken over the assets of the former head of the pro-Russian Nashi party, Yevhen Murayev, and former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, Alisa Yurchenko, editor and journalist of the Bihus.info investigative project, said in an interview with Radio NV on Nov. 3.

● Zelenskyy signs national minorities bill into law

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill that redefines legal protections for national minorities into law, the president said in his Nov. 3 evening address. The law fulfills one of the key reform requirements set by the European Union for Ukraine to meet before accession negotiations can begin.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine