Odesa businessman attempts to bribe SBU officer with EUR 90,000

The suspect wanted the termination of criminal proceedings against him

An Odesa businessman has been apprehended after attempting to bribe an employee of Ukraine’s SBU security service to the staggering tune of EUR 90,000, the SBU reported on Facebook on July 8.

The suspect, who serves as the director of a local logistics company, allegedly sought to secure the termination of criminal proceedings that were initiated against him by the SBU regarding a corruption scheme involving the export of agricultural products. If convicted, the businessman faced the prospect of having his assets seized.

"Based on the substantial evidence collected, SBU investigators formally notified the businessman of his suspected involvement in the crime, in accordance with Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which pertains to offering, promising, or providing illegal benefits to a public official," stated the agency.

The accused now faces a potential prison sentence of up to eight years, along with the confiscation of his assets.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine