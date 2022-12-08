Odesa businessman charged with corruption released on bail

Borys Kaufman

The press service said bail was posted at 2.30 p.m. on Dec. 7.

The press service claims that the lawyers only have charge papers from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), but these allegedly do not describe the crimes themselves and the facts of violations of the law.

According to Kaufman’s press service, the materials submitted to the court by the investigation contain no evidence that the businessman committed illegal acts.

Earlier, on Dec. 6, the court ruled to detain Kaufman with the option of bail.

The NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) on Dec. 6 charged Kaufman and former MP Oleksandr Hranovskyi with corruption.

Law enforcers believe Kaufman and Hranovskyi co-founded a criminal organization that exerted unlawful control over Odesa City Council, municipal budget expenditures and utility companies, and “committed other corruption crimes.”

