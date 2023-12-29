Odesa death toll rises to 4 after Russia’s biggest missile attack, 18 injured, 21 buildings damaged

Consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa on December 29, 2023

The death toll in Odesa from a massive combined Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29 has now risen to four, Odesa Regional State Administration head, Oleh Kiper reported, updating earlier figures of 3 dead and 18 injured.

A day of mourning has been announced in Odesa and Odesa Oblast for December 30.

Nineteen multi-story residential buildings and two private homes were damaged, along with about 70 apartments.

The death toll from the ongoing series of Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine is now at 26people, with at least 132 others injured. Explosions and numerous damages to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been reported in several major cities, including Lviv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipro, Sumy, Cherkasy, and Kyiv.

Ukraine intercepted 114 of the 158 drones and missiles Russia launched at Ukraine overnight on Dec. 28-29 in Russia’s biggest attack on Ukraine of the war, said Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

