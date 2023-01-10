Odesa governor sacks deputy detained for bribery

Read also: Major corruption scheme uncovered in Odesa

Muratov was detained in the city of Odesa on Jan. 5. According to a law enforcement investigation, he pledged to help one of his employees to avoid imprisonment for a $35,000 bribe.

Ukraine’s SBU security service documented the official’s receipt of an advance payment of $27,000, and detained him after having handed over the said amount to his driver.

Muratov is facing up to 12 years in prison on charges of bribery and abuse of power.

