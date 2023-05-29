Odesa police officers suspended from duty following argument over language use

In Odesa, a policeman was suspended over a dispute over the Russian language

In the video, the police officer is seen communicating with individuals at the station in Russian and responds to their remarks by saying they are “intruding” and suggests they “leave.”

Shortly thereafter, the Odesa Oblast police announced that an official investigation has been launched into the district officer and his supervisor regarding the contentious situation.

According to the police, it was determined that the incident between the district officer and the citizen occurred when the latter, along with several other individuals, were brought to the police station due to their drunken behavior in a public place.

“The actions of the police officer, his supervisor, and two other colleagues who were present during the conflict – the duty officer and the assistant duty officer – will be evaluated based on the investigation's findings,” promised the oblast police.

They further added that the district police officer and his supervisor will be suspended from carrying out their official duties during the course of the investigation.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine