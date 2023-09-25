Odesa port infrastructure damaged in Russian overnight missile attack, 1 injured

A Russian overnight missile and drone strike against Odesa wounded one person and significantly damaged the city’s Black Sea port, the Ukrainian military reported on Sept. 25.

Russia launched at Ukraine 12 Kalibr cruise missiles, two anti-ship Onyx missiles, and 19 kamikaze drones, according to the Air Force. Ukrainian air defenses reportedly shot down all the drones and 11 Kalibr missiles, mostly over Odesa Oblast.

The attack also damaged a hotel on the Odesa Sea Port’s territory, which has been abandoned for several years, and destroyed several granaries, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces said on Telegram.

Debris of drones and missiles fell in Odesa suburbs, damaging warehouses and a private household.

According to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper, a woman sustained injuries as a result of the blast wave.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts overnight and on Sept. 24 — Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Donetsk, and Odesa. Casualties were reported in three regions.

Russian troops launched 87 attacks against southern Kherson Oblast on Sept. 24, killing two people and wounding another 11, according to the regional governor.

Almost 500 projectiles hit the oblast's settlements, damaging a medical facility, a church, factories, a critical infrastructure facility, and an educational institution, Oleksandr Prokudin wrote.

Russian attacks over the past day killed two civilians in Donetsk Oblast’s Zarichne, some 30 kilometers northeast of Sloviansk, acting Governor Ihor Moroz reported.

Russia hit multiple settlements in the region, damaging 17 houses, two apartment buildings, and an infrastructure facility, the official said.

