Odesa pounded by multiple missiles as Russia hits Ukraine's ports

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Laura King, Jaweed Kaleem, Sarah Parvini
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine
An Ukrainian firefighter works near a destroyed building on the outskirts of Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Ukrainian military said Russian forces fired seven missiles a day earlier from the air at the crucial Black Sea port of Odesa, hitting a shopping center and a warehouse. (AP Photo/Max Pshybyshevsky)
A firefighter works near a destroyed building on the outskirts of Odesa, which was hit by heavy Russian missile fire. (Max Pshybyshevsky / Associated Press)

Moscow’s ambitions to overtake southern Ukraine appeared to grow Tuesday with reports that Russia had fired hypersonic missiles on the Black Sea city of Odesa, and the Ukrainian leadership warned of a global food crisis if Russia does not lift a naval blockade that has decreased grain shipments leaving the nation’s ports.

Ukraine said firefighters were battling blazes in Odesa after seven missiles struck targets, including a shopping center and a warehouse, killing at least one person and injuring five. Video posted on Facebook by the Ukrainian army showed rescue groups surrounded by smoking rubble.

Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa regional military, said in an update that a separate strike by three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles had also hit "tourism" locations in Odesa.

The Kinzhal is more destructive than conventional missiles because its speed — several times that of sound — enables it to better evade antimissile systems. Its use on Odesa could not be verified, though Russia first claimed to unleash the new weapons in March on targets in western Ukraine.

People stand near buildings damaged by Russian missiles.
Odesa, a strategic port city on the Black Sea, was targeted by Russian hypersonic missiles, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday. (Max Pshybyshevsky / Associated Press)

Pentagon analysts have noticed an uptick in Russian manpower and sorties by fighter jets deployed in Ukraine since Monday.

A senior Defense official said Tuesday that an estimated 2,000 additional Russian troops were moved into the battlefield, probably by air. He could not say what part of the country they were deployed to but noted most Russian offensive attacks remain concentrated in the Donbas region and the ports of Mariupol and Odesa.

Air sorties, which have averaged 200 to 300 per day, totaled more than 300 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby told reporters that he could not cite “any evidence” that Russia used hypersonic missiles in its attack on Odesa, as Ukrainian officials have claimed. But he noted that Moscow has already fired such weapons in this war and that Russian forces are running through their precision-guided missiles "at a pretty fast clip."

Also Tuesday, U.S. officials sounded the alarm over their ability to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III wrote Congress this week to urge lawmakers to approve up to $40 billion in weapons and other aid for Ukraine before the current $13.5-billion package is depleted.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday that the final $100 million in that package runs out next week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, called on world powers to break a Russian blockade of his nation's ports.

Citing the key role that Odesa, in the southwest near Moldova, plays in the global agricultural trade, Zelensky said in a video address that shortages of grain exports were bound to get worse if attacks continued and Western powers did not put an end to the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports. Nations around the world depend heavily on grain from the fertile Black Sea region, which some call the "breadbasket of Europe."

"For the first time in decades, there is no usual movement of the merchant fleet, no usual port functioning in Odesa," Zelensky said. "Probably this has never happened in Odesa since World War II.

"Without our agricultural exports, dozens of countries in different parts of the world are already on the brink of food shortages. And over time, the situation can become downright terrible."

Ukraine is “sitting on 8 billion euros' worth [about $8.4 billion] of wheat” that cannot be exported amid the war and Russia's blockade of Black Sea ports, the president of the European Investment Bank, Werner Hoyer, said Tuesday.

“They are sowing like crazy right now, and they will expect probably a good harvest, maybe 70% of last year’s harvest, in a couple of months,” Hoyer said. “And then what to do with it?"

In a report released this month, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development predicted a greater economic slowdown and more inflationary pressure in its regions as a result of the war. The bank’s research suggests that Ukraine’s economy will shrink 30% this year.

On the other side of Ukraine, in the southeast, officials said Tuesday that Russian attacks continued to hit the port city of Mariupol, where dramatic scenes have unfolded in the last week of civilians rescued from a vast steelworks where they and a group of fighters were sheltering.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stands among military leaders,
Russian President Vladimir Putin, accompanied by military leaders, attends a wreath-laying ceremony after a parade in Moscow on Monday. (Anton Novoderezhkin / Kremlin Pool Photo)

Petro Andryushchenko, an advisor to the mayor, said on Telegram that he believed 100 people remained in the Azovstal steel complex's underground tunnels. Andryushchenko said that the area was still under fire Tuesday.

The situation in the plant has been hard to ascertain even for Ukrainian authorities, who in earlier days said they believed all or most civilians had been evacuated.

Mariupol, under near-total Russian control, was the site Monday of a Russian military observation of Victory Day, a Russian holiday marking the Soviet triumph over Nazis during World War II.

Some analysts had predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who presided over a highly orchestrated celebration in Moscow complete with military marches and music, would use the occasion to declare all-out war on Ukraine. Instead, he lashed out against the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the U.S., saying Russia was responding to "aggression" by Western powers.

In Mariupol, Andryushchenko said that while Russian troops held celebratory exercises in the city, "no excitement or joy on the street was particularly noticeable. ... Something went wrong with the holiday because Mariupol is Ukraine, not Moscow."

With Moscow having declared victory over Mariupol — which would give it one piece of a desired land corridor linking Russia, Crimea and western Ukraine — and military gains somewhat stalled along the eastern Donbas battlefront, American and British military analysts say attacks on Odesa and the west could increase as a way to lure Ukrainian firepower from the east.

In the nation's northeast around Kharkiv, which has been under near-daily assault since the beginning of the war but remains in Ukrainian control, a local leader said Tuesday that bodies were still being recovered from attacks in March.

The Ukrainian military was gradually pushing Russian troops away from Kharkiv, Zelensky said in his nightly address.

Regional administrator Oleh Sinegubov said in a Telegram post that dozens of bodies were found in Izyum in the rubble of a residential building that collapsed under missile fire in March. Izyum is about 75 miles from Kharkiv, which is the second-largest city in Ukraine.

“This is another horrible war crime of the Russian occupiers against the civilian population," Sinegubov said.

Air-raid sirens were also reported to have sounded Tuesday in Luhansk and Dnipro.

Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said on social media that the region was hit with Russian attacks 22 times over the last day.

"The Russians fired en masse on all possible routes out of the region," Haidai said.

Zelensky, who since March has received various Western leaders eager to show their support for Ukraine, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), hosted the foreign ministers of Germany and the Netherlands on Tuesday.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock toured Kyiv and bombed-out suburbs, including Irpin, with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra.

The visit by Baerbock, the first German government official to travel to Ukraine since the war began Feb. 24, could mark a shift in a tense relationship that has seen Kyiv accuse Berlin of being too slow to send military aid and to formulate a ban on Russian energy imports. Germany is among the European Union nations with the strongest trade relationships with Russia.

Pro-Russia militiamen patrol a street in Mariupol, Ukraine.
Pro-Russia militiamen patrol a street during a celebration of the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Alexei Alexandrov / Associated Press)

In April, Kyiv said German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was not welcome to visit. Last week, Zelensky relented and invited Steinmeier and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the capital.

Speaking in Bucha, the suburb where the discovery of mass graves last month brought international condemnation of Russia, Baerbock said Germany was committed to supporting Ukraine.

"We owe it to the victims that we don’t just commemorate them here but that we hold the perpetrators to account,” she said.

Zelensky also spoke via video Tuesday to the Slovakian parliament. He repeated a warning he has given other nations that Russia's ambitions do not stop at Ukraine's borders.

"If we fail to stop the Russian troops, they will come everywhere they can, including to the territory of Slovakia," Zelensky said.

The United Nations has confirmed at least 3,381 civilian deaths during the war. Speaking Tuesday at a news conference in Geneva, the head of the U.N. Human Rights Mission in Ukraine said the real number is substantially higher.

The war has caused nearly 6 million Ukrainians to flee for other nations, according to the U.N. Eight million have been displaced internally.

After meeting with Ukrainian refugees in Moldova on Tuesday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters that "it is impossible to meet refugees and not be deeply moved by their stories."

"This tragedy demonstrates that war is a senseless thing, and that this war must stop," he said.

King reported from Lviv, Kaleem from London and Parvini from Los Angeles. Times staff writer Tracy Wilkinson in Washington contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • House nears OK of $40B Ukraine aid, beefing up Biden request

    The measure was expected to win wide bipartisan support and had $7 billion more than Biden's plan from last month, evenly divided between defense and humanitarian programs. The bill would give Ukraine military and economic assistance, help regional allies, replenish weapons the Pentagon has shipped overseas and provide $5 billion to address global food shortages caused by the war's crippling of Ukraine's normally robust production of many crops. The new legislation would bring American support for the effort to nearly $54 billion, on top of the $13.6 billion in support Congress enacted in March.

  • War in Ukraine: Russia blasts port of Odesa in attempt to disrupt supplies

    Russia pummeled the vital port of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, in an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and Western weapons shipments as Ukraine’s foreign minister appeared to suggest the country could expand its war aims.

  • Ukraine releases video of firefighters at mall blaze

    STORY: One person was killed and five people were injured when seven missiles hit the shopping centre and a depot, Ukraine's armed forces said on Facebook.Video footage from the scene in Odesa, a major Black Sea port for exporting agricultural products, showed fire and rescue workers combing through piles of rubble and wreckage.The video was released a day after Kremlin forces pounded the southern Ukrainian port with missiles and Russian President Vladimir Putin led defiant celebrations marking the Soviet's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

  • Senators rebuke U.S. trade chief over lack of consultation

    A contingent of six U.S. senators led by Democrats on Tuesday chastised U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai about her handling of negotiations on COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property rights, saying she had failed to consult them. The members of the Senate Finance Committee, including Chairman Ron Wyden and two other of Tai's fellow Democrats, said in a letter she had not complied with requirements to inform and consult them. The United States, the European Union, India and South Africa reached a compromise on May 3 that could lead to a broader World Trade Organization deal on intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines aimed at increasing vaccine production in developing countries.

  • Ukraine Latest: US ‘Actively Examining’ Russia Bond Carveout

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her department is “actively” examining whether to extend a sanctions carveout for Russian payments on foreign currency bonds. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steep

  • Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

    An adviser to Ukraine’s president is interpreting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day speech as indicating that Russia has no interest in escalating the war through the use of nuclear weapons or direct engagement with NATO. Oleksiy Arestovych pointed to Putin’s statement that Russia would honor the memory of those who fought in World War II by doing “everything so that the horror of a global war does not happen again.”

  • Russia targets port city of Odesa

    Russia has stepped-up missile strikes on the vital port city of Odesa. CBS News correspondent Debora Patta reports.

  • Ukraine sanctions: What pain lies ahead for Russia's economy?

    Russia has been hammered by sanctions introduced by Western countries since its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Halsey Opens Up About Health Struggles: "My Body Is Rebelling Against Me"

    Halsey's lifelong health issues hit a tipping point in the months after they gave birth to their first child, Ender. On May 10, the new mom, whose pronouns are she/they, shared an update on her Instagram Stories to address the concerns of fans worried about her well-being and whether she would be well enough to perform on her upcoming "Love and Power" tour, which is set to kick off in West Palm Beach, FL, on May 17.

  • Not to be too crude, but high gasoline prices are likely to stick around this summer

    High gasoline prices won't be going away anytime soon. The Ohio average on Monday was $4.09 a gallon, according the American Automobile Association.

  • Leaks raise concern Ukraine will spill into US-Russia proxy war

    President Biden’s commitment to support Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia is suddenly colliding with his push to avoid a direct confrontation with Moscow. The president’s reported dressing down of top military and intelligence officials for leaks that boasted of how U.S. intelligence helped Ukraine kill top Russian generals and sink a battleship underscores…

  • Let's not make same mistakes as past once Ukraine-Russia conflict ends-Macron

    Europe must learn from its past mistakes and make sure no side is humiliated when Russia and Ukraine negotiate for peace, France's president said after describing Vladimir Putin's World War Two anniversary speech as "intimidation" and "warlike". Addressing massed ranks of service personnel on Red Square on the 77th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany, Putin on Monday condemned what he called external threats to weaken and divide Russia.

  • Portland grid-scale battery company lands big Idaho deals

    Idaho Power (NYSE: IDA) is turning to a Portland-area battery energy storage system company to help meet a looming power capacity deficit. The Boise-based electricity utility announced two contracts with Powin totaling 120 megawatts of generating capacity. Powin, which has offices in Portland and Tualatin, has grown in the last five years to become one of the nation’s largest grid-scale battery companies.

  • Tanks, missiles and dogs: See what Russia brought to its Victory Day parade

    Missiles, tanks and other armored vehicles rumbled over the cobblestones in the annual military parade, and thousands of troops marched in tight formation as President Vladimir Putin watched with other dignitaries.

  • As Black Sea supplies fall, India sells record 1.4 million tonnes wheat in April

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India exported a record 1.4 million tonnes of wheat in April, four trade sources said, providing some relief to grain markets as buyers scramble for alternatives to Black Sea supplies hit hard by the war in Ukraine. India, the world's second biggest wheat producer, exported a record 7 million tonnes of the grain in fiscal 2021-22. India is the only major supplier of wheat at this time of year, and its exports of the grain have surged since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

  • Allbirds blames lower than expected revenue on China, Ukraine headwinds

    Allbirds co-founder and co-CEO Joey Zwillinger told investors on Tuesday the eco-friendly shoe brand is lowering its year-end revenue guidance range by about $20 million after hits to its international business from war in Ukraine and China's latest Covid-19 lockdown. Zwillinger said Russia's invasion of Ukraine hurt consumer spending due to the "impact of inflation on the psyche of the European consumer" and on petroleum prices, while Covid-19 restrictions imposed by China's government amid the latest Covid surge there also slowed demand, Zwillinger said on the earnings call.

  • Does Putin have a plan?

    I have a lot of questions: Does Putin have an exit strategy for the Ukraine war? Could Trump come back to Twitter? Is there life beyond our galaxy? It's Tuesday's news.

  • U.S. gun deaths surged 35% in 2020, higher for Black people - CDC

    The rate of U.S. gun deaths surged 35% in 2020 to the highest point since 1994, with especially deadly levels for young Black men, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report published on Tuesday. African Americans as a whole were at least four times more likely to be killed by a gun than the overall population, and 12 times more likely than a white person, the data showed. Among African Americans, the rate was 26.6 deaths per 100,000, a 39.5% increase over 2019.

  • Ukraine has a plan to start exporting its wheat again—but there’s a huge catch

    Ukraine is trying to circumvent Russian blockades on its ports to get wheat to global markets, but infrastructure poses obstacles.

  • ‘Bear Whisperer’ Star Charged With Poaching Bear Whose Killing Was Aired on His Show

    The Bear WhispererA reality TV personality known as the “Bear Whisperer” is facing federal charges for illegally poaching a bear later featured on the show, according to a criminal complaint first obtained by The Daily Beast.Harvey Neil Anthony, who goes by Blaine Anthony professionally, violated the Lacey Act when he shot and killed a black bear in Alaska’s Kenai Fjords National Park, then lied on official paperwork about where the animal had been bagged, prosecutors say.“Black bears occur thro