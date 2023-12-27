Odessa accused of stabbing another man

Dec. 26—An Odessa man was arrested Friday several days after he was accused of stabbing another man during a bar fight.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer was working off-duty security at the 10 Sports Bar & Grill in the Music City Mall Dec. 9 when a fight broke out between a man and several motorcycle gang members.

During the fight, a man was stabbed in the lower right abdomen and he was taken to Medical Center Hospital.

The off-duty officer's body camera captured a man approaching the fight with an open pocket knife in his hand, being pushed toward the man fighting with the motorcyclists and then wiping his knife down with his shirt and putting it away, the report stated.

The video also showed the victim applying pressure to his stab wound, the report stated.

When speaking to the man who fought with the motorcyclists, officers learned he'd been at the bar with his brother-in-law, Christopher Quiroz, who was wearing a gray beanie, the report stated. The armed man in the video had also been wearing a gray beanie.

Quiroz told police he was "pretty wasted" that night and doesn't remember entering the fight with his knife in his hand, the report stated. He also said he no longer had the knife and didn't know what happened to it.

He said he "might" hurt someone in "that way" if alcohol was involved, the report stated.

Quiroz was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released from the Ector County jail after posting a $25,000 surety bond.