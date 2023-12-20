Odessa Chamber launches Second Annual National Civics Bee

Dec. 19—The Odessa Chamber of Commerce proudly announces the launch of the 2024 National Civics Bee, an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities.

Organized in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the competition in Odessa will inspire middle schoolers to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions.

Middle school students from public, private, charter, and home schools are invited to take part in the first-round civics essay competition. After a distinguished panel reviews the 500-word essays, the top 20 students will be selected to move on to the next round of competition: a live quiz event to test their civics knowledge that will be held in March 2024. The finalists and top winners will receive various prizes, including $500 cash for the first-place student. The essay deadline is Jan. 8, 2024.

"The Odessa Chamber of Commerce is proud to have been selected to participate again in the Civics Bee. We encourage area middle school students to participate in the essay contest that can lead them to be selected to participate in the live quiz event that will be held in the spring of 2024. We are honored to partner with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation in promoting the importance of civics in our country. This Civics Bee is a fun way for students to learn more and also include their families in the process. Last year, we gave away more than $1300 in prizes for the students who participated in the live quiz and this year, that prize amount will be even greater," Renee' Earls, President/CEO of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release.

The Odessa Chamber is one of only six Texas Chambers to be selected to host the Civics Bee.

For more information on the essay topic, competition rules and prizes, and to submit your essay, visit: https://bit.ly/474bxo2