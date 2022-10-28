Odessa couple arrested in connection to HEB theft

Oct. 27—An Odessa couple with a history of theft convictions are now facing another theft charge after being seen on video surveillance stealing nearly $1,100 worth of items from the HEB on West University Boulevard.

According to an Odessa Police Department, HEB employees called police and reported the theft around 5:40 p.m. Aug. 6.

When officers arrived, they watched video surveillance showing two men and a woman filling one shopping cart and walking out of the store with it without paying. According to the report, store employees gave police the license plate of the vehicle the suspects left in and an officer researching the vehicle realized he'd arrested the driver, Mark Marichalar, 33, before.

When researching Marichalar further, the officer noted he'd been arrested in the past with Ciarra Kaelene Aguilar Molina, 27, and after seeing her photo, positively identified her as the woman who committed the theft on Aug. 6, the report stated.

The 31-year-old man seen with Marichalar and Molina was identified by an Ector County Sheriff's Office corporal who had seen his photo when it was released to the media, according to the report.

Marichalar, who has six prior convictions for theft, was arrested Oct. 8 on warrants for failing to appear in court on drug charges and on suspicion of theft of property with previous convictions in the Aug. 6 case. He was also arrested on new drug charges. He's being held without bail on the failure to appear warrants and on surety bonds totaling $24,500 in the other cases.

Molina, who has three prior theft convictions, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of theft of property with prior convictions in the Aug. 6 incident and on theft of property in a Midland County case. No bond has yet been set.

The other suspect has not yet been arrested.