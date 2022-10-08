Odessa couple arrested on drug charges

Oct. 7—Odessa Police Department detectives found 45 grams of cocaine while executing a search warrant Wednesday and made two arrests.

According to an OPD report, detectives with the intelligence unit investigating a narcotics case obtained a search warrant for the 900 block of North Lauderdale Avenue. While executing the search, they found Pete Carrasco, 41, next to his vehicle in the alley and in his backpack they found two guns and more than 20 grams of cocaine.

In the house, detectives found more than 25 grams of cocaine and five ounces of marijuana, the report stated.

Carrasco admitted to distributing the drugs and a woman inside the house, Lupita Madrid, 46, admitted to possessing the drugs so they could be distributed, the report stated.

Both were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance 4 grams to 200 grams and possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 pounds. The controlled substance charge is a first degree felony charge punishable by a prison sentence of five years to life. The marijuana charge is a state jail felony punishable by a prison sentence of six months to two years.

Carrasco and Madrid remained in the Ector County jail as of Friday. His bonds have been set at $74,000 and hers are set at $64,000.