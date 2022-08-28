Odessa couple arrested on suspicion of manufacturing

Aug. 27—Expired tags led to the arrest Thursday of an Odessa couple on felony drug charges.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer was patrolling an area known for drugs on East Highway 80 Thursday morning when he spotted a Ford Taurus with tags that had expired in August 2020 and no insurance.

When the officer activated his lights to pull the driver over, he noticed a lot of furtive movements inside the car and the driver hit the curb when she pulled over.

The officer smelled marijuana coming from the car and during a subsequent search of the vehicle, he found 23.9 grams of methamphetamine, sandwich baggies, a drug ledger and a useable amount of marijuana, according to the report.

The driver of the car, Machalie Dawn Jarrett, 34, and her passenger, Dustin Anthony Travis, 34, were taken to the Ector County jail on suspicion of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

According to the report, Jarrett was also arrested on suspicion of having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, a Class 3 felony, after correctional officers watching her change into jail scrubs discovered she'd been concealing 1.2 grams of methamphetamine and six pills of Gabapentin, an anticonvulsant.