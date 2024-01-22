Odessa identities driver, passenger in crash

Jan. 21—The Odessa Police Department has identified the driver and passenger in the a fatality crash on Highway 191 and East Loop 338 which occurred about 3 p.m. Jan. 21.

The driver, Jose Rivera Veliz, 27, is deceased, and the passenger, Eddie Humphries, 79, was transported to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This crash involved a single vehicle that left the roadway, causing it to roll. The accident occurred a little before 3 p.m. Jan. 21.

A Facebook post said the next of kin has been notified.