Odessa man accused of assault

Nov. 7—An Odessa man was arrested early Sunday morning after the mother of his child told deputies he beat and kicked her and stole her phone and pistol.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, deputies got a call about an assault from a Kent Kwik store on West University around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman at the store with a blood face and head who told them she'd just been attacked by the father of her child inside her RV on West 26th Street, the report stated.

The woman said she ended her relationship with Jorge Luis Ramos, 29, after he was deported last April, but when she arrived home that morning he was waiting inside.

The woman told deputies the two of them argued and Ramos began punching her in the face, choking her and kicking her in the head while she was on the floor. She told deputies Ramos stole her cell phone and she thinks he took her 9 mm handgun because he threatened to shoot her with it, the report said.

She said she called her brother to come get her during the assault and managed to hit Ramos back and bite his nose, according to the report.

The woman's brother confirmed he'd received a call from his sister and he heard her yell out that Ramos was choking her before the phone lost connection, the report stated.

Deputies later found Ramos, who had a black eye and lacerated nose, back at the RV and took him into custody. He acknowledged getting into a physical fight and admitted he took the woman's cell phone, but denied taking the pistol, according to the report.

Deputies found the phone in Ramos' possession and he was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of robbery, a second-degree felony punishable by a prison sentence of two to 20 years. He is being held in the jail on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold. No bond has yet been set in the robbery case.