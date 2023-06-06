Odessa man accused of raping, impregnating underage girl

Jun. 5—A 22-year-old Odessa man is accused of coercing an underage girl into having sex with him and getting her pregnant.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, a woman came into the sheriff's office May 8 after her family doctor recommended she report her daughter's pregnancy to law enforcement officials.

The girl told a forensic interviewer from Harmony Home Children's Advocacy Center that back in November Cristian Alfredo Benitez Sarvia provided her friends with a vape pen and her friends put pressure on her to leave with him, the report stated.

The girl said she told Sarvia she didn't want to have sex with him, but he insisted and she gave into to his request out of fear, the report stated. She picked him out of a photo lineup.

Sarvia was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

He remained in the Ector County jail Monday on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold and a $100,000 surety bond.