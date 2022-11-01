Odessa man accused of running over woman while intoxicated

Oct. 31—A 24-year-old Odessa man was arrested early Halloween morning after authorities said he ran over a woman with is SUV while intoxicated.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, deputies received a 911 call about a major accident in the 14000 block of West University shortly after 2 a.m.

When deputies arrived, a security guard at World Center Antojitos & Cantina said he saw an argument between the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe, a woman and two men. Moments later, he looked up and saw the Tahoe on top of the woman, according to the report.

The security guard told deputies he handcuffed the driver of the Tahoe, identified as Jesus Munoz Becerra, because he was trying to leave.

When a deputy spoke with Becerra she noticed he smelled like alcohol, had red, glassy eyes and was slurring his words, the report stated. He told her he had been arguing with the trio and when he tried to leave the woman jumped in front of his vehicle, the report stated.

Becerra was put into the deputy's patrol car, but he jumped out and ran approximately 40 feet before being caught by another deputy, the report stated. On the way back to the patrol car, Becerra refused to walk on his own, fell to the ground and brought the deputy with him.

According to the report, the deputy was treated at Medical Center Hospital for injuries to her right hand and knee.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigated the collision and they booked Becerra into the Ector County jail on suspicion of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and escape while arrest, both are third-degree felonies punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

No bond has yet been set.