Odessa man arrested on aggravated assault charge

May 30—A 34-year-old Odessa man was arrested early Tuesday morning after his wife told officers he assaulted her and fired a gun while standing over her.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a disturbance call from the 7200 block of Bellini Street around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, a 34-year-old woman told them she got into an argument with her husband, Christopher Smith, while driving and when they arrived home, he grabbed her by the throat and pushed her into one of their trucks, causing her to fall, the report stated.

The woman told officers Smith went into the house, retrieved a gun and while standing over her fired approximately three times in an unknown direction, the report stated.

According to the report, Officers found a 40 mm Glock on the couple's entertainment center in the house and two spent bullet casings in the bed of a Ford F-150.

Smith was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday evening; no bond had been set yet.