Odessa man arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Oct. 20—An Odessa man was arrested Wednesday after two girls, ages 10 and 12, prompted an investigation to be launched in August by alleging he'd inappropriately touched them on multiple occasions.

Demetrio Lujan, 18, was booked into the Ector County jail on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, Child Protective Service investigators informed detectives a 12-year-old girl said she'd been molested.

During the girl's forensic interview at Harmony Home in late August, the child said Lujan had repeatedly grabbed her buttocks and breasts while playing and she knew the same thing had happened to a 10-year-old girl, the report stated.

When the 10-year-old was interviewed in late September, she said Lujan often touched her buttocks and breasts while throwing her up in the air. She also said about a year prior, Lujan digitally penetrated her vagina after grabbing her in his hallway, causing her to be traumatized, scared and in pain, the report stated.

When interviewed Tuesday, Lujan admitted to all of the allegations made by the girls, but said every incident was an accident.

Lujan remained in the Ector County jail Thursday afternoon; no bond had yet been set.