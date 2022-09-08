Odessa man arrested possession of child porn charges

Sep. 7—A 19-year-old Odessa man was arrested Friday after he admitted using Snapchat to share child pornography.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, a DPS special agent received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children about a Snapchat account uploading six child pornography videos.

The agent watched the videos and discovered they were 14 seconds to two minutes long in length and documented girls who appeared to be from 4 to 10-years-old being raped in a variety of ways, the report stated.

The agent linked the account to Damian Long, who admitted to creating a fake Snapchat video to send nude images, the report stated.

Long was arrested on suspicion of six counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 3 felony punishable by a prison sentence of two to 10 years. He was released from the Ector County jail Saturday after posting surety bonds totaling $60,000.