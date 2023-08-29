Odessa man being held on murder charge

Aug. 28—A 23-year-old Odessa man accused of shooting another man multiple times last week was arrested Saturday on a murder charge and on two outstanding armed robbery warrants out of Collin County.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, dispatchers received a 911 call about shots being fired in the 700 block of Snyder Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and officers quickly learned two gunshot victims had been driven to Odessa Regional Medical Center by privately-owned vehicles.

The person who drove Jason Crowder, 28, to the hospital told authorities he drove Crowder to Snyder Street and Crowder was shot after calling a man he didn't know a "rat." According to the report, he drove Crowder to ORMC after the shooter ran away.

Zacimbricc White, who was shot once in the right armpit, told police he was shot at, but he didn't return fire, the report stated.

However, the OPD report indicates officers found a surveillance video showing the two men arguing, White shooting at Crowder and Crowder returning fire from behind a nearby vehicle as White continues to shoot at him.

The video shows Crowder falling into the street and White shooting at him from closer range, the report stated. It also shows the moment White is hit by one of Crowder's bullets and then getting into a Dodge Charger and departing.

Moments later, the video shows Crowder being helped into a Kia van and leaving.

Officers found a gun in the Kia and an empty gun in the front yard of a home on Synder, the report stated.

"The gun was empty of rounds and the slide was locked back, consistent with all of the rounds being fired," the report stated.

Ector County jail records indicate White was arrested on one count each of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and the Collin County warrants.

He's being held without bail on the murder count and surety bonds totaling $125,000 in the other cases.