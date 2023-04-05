Odessa man caught on top of house

Apr. 4—A 40-year-old man who failed to appear at a court hearing last month is now facing a slew of other charges because officers say he tried to evade arrest Monday and was eventually caught on top of a house with methamphetamine.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, one of the city's Flock cameras picked up a Ford F-150 associated with Nathan Fox traveling east on Highway 80 from East Eighth Street on Monday. Officers spotted the vehicle, but Fox refused to pull over and evaded OPD officers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers while traveling at a high speed.

Eventually, the pickup truck got stuck in a ditch and Fox ran away despite being yelled at by officers to stop, the report stated.

Fox was apprehended on top of a house on Sunnygrove Drive, according to the report.

Fox had 1.5 grams of methamphetamine in his possession and officers found 3.2 grams of Oxycodone and 9.4 grams of Tramadol pills in the truck, the report stated. In addition, officers found body armor in the bed of the truck.

Because Fox is a convicted felon, he was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of body armor by a felon, two counts of evading arrest and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Several of the crimes are third-degree felonies punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

Fox remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday on those charges, the failure to appear warrant issued in a accident involving damage to a vehicle case and two Midland County warrants.