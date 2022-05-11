Odessa man charged with assault

May 10—A 49-year-old Ector County resident was arrested Friday morning after his common-law-wife told deputies he choked her and threatened to shoot her.

An Ector County Sheriff's Office report detailed deputies received an assault report from a West University Boulevard convenience store around 11 a.m. Friday and when they arrived they spoke with a 35-year-old woman who reported being victimized by her common-law husband at their home in the 7500 block of West 26th Street.

The woman told authorities that earlier that morning, Phillip Henry Schwartz, pinned her against the wall of their travel trailer with his forearm on her throat, lifting her off the floor and causing her to become light-headed. Throughout the entire incident, the woman said he was pointing a semi-automatic handgun at her and threatening to kill her, according to the report.

Schwartz was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault family violence and booked into the Ector County jail. He was released Monday after posting a $30,000 surety bond.